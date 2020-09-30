The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 7,944 head selling the week ending Sept. 24, compared to 5,511 head trading the previous week and 2,464 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Winter Livestock Auction, La Junta Livestock, Sterling Livestock, and Livestock Exchange. Compared to a week ago, feeder steers weighing under 400 pounds were selling steady to $6 higher, those 400 to 550 pounds were trading mostly $4 to $8 lower, 550 to 750 pounds were selling unevenly steady and those over 750 pounds were trading $1 to $8 lower. Feeder heifers weighing under 500 pounds were selling mostly $2 to $3 lower, those 500 to 850 pounds were trading steady to $3 higher and over 850 pounds were selling mostly unevenly steady. Slaughter cows were trading unevenly steady with bulls selling steady to $5.50 lower. The supply included 73% feeder cattle (58% steers, 41% heifers, 1% bulls); 21% slaughter cattle (90% cows, 10% bulls); 6% replacement cattle (81% stock cows, 15% bred cows, 2% bred heifers, 2% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 44%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 260 lbs., 215.00; 65 head, 306 to 347 lbs., 203.00 to 210.00 (208.27); 39 head, 358 to 376 lbs., 191.00 to 202.00 (197.21); 159 head, 401 to 444 lbs., 171.00 to 187.50 (179.35); 234 head, 450 to 489 lbs., 159.00 to 173.50 (165.37); 13 head, 450 lbs., 169.00, fancy; 7 head, 454 lbs., 176.00, thin fleshed; 367 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 148.00 to 164.50 (153.62); 177 head, 551 to 591 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (147.18); 106 head, 608 to 641 lbs., 144.00 to 150.50 (147.34); 194 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 138.50 to 145.50 (141.36), unweaned; 66 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 144.00 to 148.25 (146.02); 7 head, 653 to 656 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 119 head, 708 to 742 lbs., 133.50 to 146.50 (141.74); 80 head, 725 to 742 lbs., 136.50 to 139.00 (137.07), unweaned; 49 head, 761 to 794 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (136.76); 116 head, 803 to 837 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (137.80); 72 head, 818 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (142.42), fancy; 85 head, 853 to 895 lbs., 131.50 to 140.50 (135.65); 47 head, 893 lbs., 143.10, fancy; 157 head, 900 to 939 lbs., 131.00 to 139.75 (135.56); 83 head, 961 to 989 lbs., 125.00 to 131.25 (126.69); 36 head, 1017 to 1020 lbs., 117.50 to 120.00 (118.75); 4 head, 1063 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 305 lbs., 166.00, full; 14 head, 368 to 393 lbs., 172.00 to 180.00 (178.20); 56 head, 425 to 441 lbs., 161.00 to 177.00 (169.10); 89 head, 452 to 494 lbs., 153.50 to 160.50 (156.17); 55 head, 575 to 587 lbs., 137.00 to 146.50 (141.18); 26 head, 658 to 686 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (133.05); 7 head, 795 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 495 lbs., 143.00; 3 head, 743 lbs., 118.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 981 lbs., 127.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 425 lbs., 173.00; 2 head, 860 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 1, 16 head, 878 lbs., 136.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 31 head, 280 to 291 lbs., 173.00 to 174.00 (173.91); 38 head, 301 to 341 lbs., 143.00 to 171.00 (159.06); 33 head, 350 to 379 lbs., 141.00 to 167.00 (154.21); 155 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 132.00 to 160.00 (144.27); 205 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 131.00 to 148.00 (138.59); 5 head, 483 lbs., 142.00, thin fleshed; 269 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 125.50 to 145.50 (132.18); 182 head, 557 to 598 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (130.92); 70 head, 614 to 632 lbs., 121.00 to 139.00 (133.56); 63 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 132.50 to 133.00 (132.94), unweaned; 57 head, 669 to 698 lbs., 131.50 to 136.25 (133.64); 77 head, 658 to 685 lbs., 129.50 to 132.50 (130.11), unweaned; 58 head, 700 to 736 lbs., 130.25 to 136.50 (133.23); 13 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 128.50, unweaned; 16 head, 752 lbs., 132.50; 22 head, 794 lbs., 123.00, unweaned; 52 head, 818 to 821 lbs., 124.75 to 133.50 (128.28); 21 head, 807 lbs., 131.00, fancy; 31 head, 880 to 888 lbs., 119.50 to 120.50 (119.92); 28 head, 901 to 935 lbs., 119.50 to 129.50 (121.65); 31 head, 974 to 980 lbs., 114.50 to 128.00 (117.13); 2 head, 1053 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 55 head, 350 to 388 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (153.98); 106 head, 405 to 441 lbs., 129.00 to 146.00 (138.87); 32 head, 460 to 469 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (137.06); 24 head, 528 to 547 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (132.01); 11 head, 554 to 567 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 605 to 630 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (129.96); 7 head, 626 lbs., 127.00, unweaned; 15 head, 684 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 8 head, 743 lbs., 132.50; 44 head, 756 to 763 lbs., 121.00 to 130.25 (124.97); 17 head, 806 to 833 lbs., 130.00 to 131.50 (131.32); 17 head, 900 lbs., 111.00; 14 head, 979 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 368 to 381 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (144.48); 9 head, 453 lbs., 132.00; 6 head, 576 lbs., 125.00; 15 head, 807 to 814 lbs., 113.00 to 121.50 (116.38). Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 702 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 706 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 635 to 639 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (114.91); 4 head, 800 lbs., 113.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 1360 to 1805 lbs., 58.00 to 69.00 (64.42), average; 21 head, 1270 to 1943 lbs., 51.00 to 63.50 (57.25), low. Boner 80 to 85%, 43 head, 1055 to 1714 lbs., 58.00 to 72.00 (62.83), average; 140 head, 890 to 1820 lbs., 50.00 to 60.00 (56.56), low; 17 head, 1115 to 1585 lbs., 46.00 to 53.00 (49.89), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, 90 head, 564 to 1680 lbs., 52.00 to 65.00 (58.84), average; 1 head, 1100 lbs., 68.00, high; 246 head, 580 to 1754 lbs., 43.00 to 55.50 (51.04), low; 86 head, 475 to 1443 lbs., 33.00 to 47.50 (42.92), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 37 head, 705 to 2385 lbs., 76.00 to 89.00 (81.46), average; 2 head, 935 to 1080 lbs., 90.00 to 91.00 (90.54), high; 36 head, 1275 to 2460 lbs., 51.00 to 79.50 (71.98), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 121 head, 1094 to 1474 lbs., 55.00 to 65.50 (59.63). Medium and large frame 2, more than 2 years, open, 5 head, 805 to 1027 lbs., 88.00 to 96.00 (90.75); from 2 to 4 years, open, 2 head, 1180 to 1440 lbs., 65.50 to 69.00 (67.42); from 5 to 8 years, open, 27 head, 1235 to 1720 lbs., 59.00 to 70.00 (65.79); less than 8 years, open, 5 head, 1210 to 1525 lbs., 53.50 to 60.50 (55.95). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, more than 2 years, open, 14 head, 955 to 1050 lbs., 80.00 to 86.00 (83.17). Medium and large frame 3, more than 2 years, open, 5 head, 1015 to 1290 lbs., 70.00 to 78.50 (71.40). Large frame 2, from 2 to 4 years, open, 1 head, 1130 lbs., 69.00. Large frame 2 to 3, more than 2 years, open, 23 head, 905 to 1356 lbs., 80.00 to 87.00 (84.56); from 2 to 4 years, open, 2 head, 1710 lbs., 69.00. Large frame 3, more than 2 years, open, 32 head, 664 to 1340 lbs., 69.50 to 82.00 (72.24). Large frame 4, more than 2 year, open, 3 head, 1115 to 1285 lbs., 65.00 to 68.00 (66.91).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, first trimester, 3 head, 1208 lbs., 1000.00; from 2 to 8 years, first trimester, 6 head, 1263 to 1443 lbs., 800.00 to 1025.00 (868.49); from 5 to 8 years, first trimester, 4 head, 1203 to 1338 lbs., 850.00 to 925.00 (885.51); from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 5 head, 1135 to 1420 lbs., 910.00 to 1050.00 (974.05); from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 935.00; more than 5 years, second trimester, 4 head, 1065 to 1200 lbs., 750.00 to 860.00 (775.11). Medium and large frame 2, from 2 to 4 years, first trimester, 4 head, 1040 to 1055 lbs., 785.00 to 950.00 (877.45); from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 2 head, 950 lbs., 900.00; from 5 to 8 years, first trimester, 4 head, 1120 to 1390 lbs., 650.00 to 810.00 (744.54); less than 8 years, first trimester, 1 head, 1330 lbs., 800.00. Medium and large frame 3, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, first to second trimester, 2 head, 1148 lbs., 910.00; less than 8 years, first trimester, 7 head, 1282 lbs., 700.00. Large frame 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, first trimester, 3 head, 1377 lbs., 950.00.
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, first trimester, 1 head, 780 lbs., 875.00; more than 2 years, third trimester, 1 head, 1290 lbs., 1100.00. Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, third trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 925.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, first trimester, 2 head, 1005 lbs., 975.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, first trimester, 2 head, 698 lbs., 325.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, first trimester, 1 head, 1530 lbs., 1075.00; from 5 to 8 years, open, 1 head, 1395 lbs., 1150.00. Medium and large frame 2 with less than 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, less than 5 years, open, 2 head, 1505 lbs., 1285.00. Medium and large frame 3 with more than 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 1 head, 1160 lbs., 925.00.
