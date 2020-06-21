The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 1,102 head selling the week ending on June 11, compared to 2,891 head the previous week, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Livestock Exchange. Compared to a week ago, feeder cattle were too thinly tested to establish a market trend. Slaughter cows and bulls saw moderate to good trade activity and demand. Slaughter cows were trading mostly steady, while bulls were selling $5.50 higher. Feeding cows were trading mostly steady. There were not enough replacement cattle to accurately trend. Supply included: 32% feeder cattle (29% steers, 71% heifers); 49% slaughter cattle (89% cows, 11% bulls); 19% replacement cattle (75% stock cows, 15% bred cows, 5% bred heifers, 5% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 551 to 576 lbs., 158.00 to 161.00 (160.03); 8 head, 734 lbs., 137.00; 12 head, 805 to 848 lbs., 123.00 to 123.50 (123.42); 28 head, 864 lbs., 123.00; 4 head, 910 lbs., 118.00; 14 head, 954 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 709 lbs., 124.00; 7 head, 819 lbs., 117.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 411 lbs., 154.00; 7 head, 537 lbs., 137.00; 6 head, 711 lbs., 118.25; 7 head, 841 lbs., 109.50; 4 head, 864 lbs., 103.00; 62 head, 991 to 993 lbs., 102.00 to 102.75 (102.73); 59 head, 1032 lbs., 100.60; 55 head, 1082 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 500 to 520 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.97); 4 head, 779 lbs., 109.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 62 head, 1510 to 1915 lbs., 63.00 to 70.00 (64.30), average; 53 head, 1620 to 2208 lbs., 57.00 to 62.50 (61.06), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 122 head, 1065 to 1640 lbs., 62.00 to 71.00 (65.59), average; 2 head, 1365 to 1555 lbs., 71.50 to 73.00 (72.20), high; 85 head, 1200 to 1675 lbs., 50.50 to 61.00 (58.93), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 78 head, 780 to 1367 lbs., 58.00 to 65.50 (61.74), average; 1 head, 1100 lbs., 69.00, high; 44 head, 915 to 1465 lbs., 42.00 to 57.50 (52.70), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 1560 to 2585 lbs., 92.00 to 100.00 (96.06), average; 13 head, 1630 to 2390 lbs., 101.00 to 114.00 (104.89), high; 20 head, 1370 to 2640 lbs., 76.00 to 91.50 (84.83), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 2 head, 783 lbs., 108.50; from 2 to 4 years, open, 10 head, 1040 to 1290 lbs., 77.00 to 86.00 (82.00); from 5 to 8 years, open, 28 head, 965 to 1400 lbs., 67.00 to 75.50 (72.26). Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 60 head, 960 to 1280 lbs., 78.00 to 82.00 (80.42). Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 13 head, 812 to 1420 lbs., 73.00 to 77.50 (74.83). Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 4 head, 770 to 1175 lbs., 65.00 to 68.00 (66.17).
Bred replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, first to second trimester, 5 head, 973 to 1280 lbs., 850.00 to 885.00 (873.23); from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 9 head, 1180 to 1405 lbs., 775.00 to 900.00 (868.47); from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 9 head, 1338 to 1549 lbs., 975.00 to 1060.00 (1020.01). Bred replacement heifers: Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, first to second trimester, 8 head, 935 to 1145 lbs., 825.00 to 925.00 (912.78).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with a more than 150 to pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 7 head, 1350 to 1765 lbs., 1200.00 to 1375.00 (1286.41).
