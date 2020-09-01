The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 2,839 head selling the week ending on Aug. 20, compared to 1,758 head trading Aug. 10, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This week’s report includes results from Winter Livestock and Livestock Exchange. Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were good for yearling feeder cattle and moderate to good for slaughter cows and bulls. Feeder steers and heifers were too thinly tested to trend. In the slaughter cattle supply, average dressing Breakers were trading $1 to $3 lower; average dressing Boners were selling $0.50 to $1.50 lower, average dressing Leans were trading $1 to $5 lower, and average dressing Bulls were selling $0.50 to $6 lower. Replacement cows were also too thinly tested to trend. Supply included: 64% feeder cattle (88% steers, 12% heifers, 0% bulls); 26% slaughter cattle (86% cows, 14% bulls); 10% replacement cattle (54% stock cows, 13% bred cows, 33% cow-calf pairs). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 362 to 388 lbs., 187.50 to 193.00 (189.25); 10 head, 402 to 434 lbs., 171.00 to 175.50 (173.16); 7 head, 463 lbs., 171.00; 4 head, 540 lbs., 161.00; 53 head, 601 to 624 lbs., 146.50 to 155.00 (150.18); 270 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 147.75 to 151.50 (149.81); 180 head, 750 to 759 lbs., 146.10 to 148.00 (147.66); 421 head, 800 to 842 lbs., 142.35 to 144.75 (144.14); 162 head, 878 to 887 lbs., 136.85 to 138.85 (138.26); 31 head, 910 lbs., 135.85; 63 head, 961 to 972 lbs., 130.50 to 133.10 (132.85); 10 head, 1000 lbs., 120.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 301 lbs., 202.50; 9 head, 355 to 368 lbs., 177.50 to 185.00 (180.80); 16 head, 407 to 443 lbs., 168.00 to 175.00 (174.09); 3 head, 530 lbs., 157.00; 10 head, 583 to 599 lbs., 147.50 to 151.00 (148.92); 63 head, 734 lbs., 144.80; 56 head, 840 to 848 lbs., 135.50 to 137.00 (136.76); 9 head, 915 lbs., 129.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 325 lbs., 158.50; 5 head, 372 lbs., 151.00; 10 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 149.50 to 163.00 (159.50); 11 head, 454 to 496 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (142.87); 16 head, 508 to 533 lbs., 135.50 to 139.00 (137.23); 11 head, 551 to 572 lbs., 131.50 to 137.50 (134.72); 10 head, 718 to 729 lbs., 133.00 to 136.50 (135.46); 11 head, 773 lbs., 126.00; 7 head, 814 lbs., 130.50; 40 head, 976 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 1 head, 250 lbs., 485.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 315 to 343 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (164.08); 5 head, 426 lbs., 151.00; 20 head, 558 to 581 lbs., 128.00 to 147.00 (136.36); 10 head, 632 to 647 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.51); 11 head, 673 to 678 lbs., 125.50 to 128.50 (127.69). Medium and large 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 560 lbs., 126.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 1 head, 170 lbs., 460.00; 4 head, 205 to 225 lbs., 500.00 to 525.00 (515.34).
Slaughter cattle: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 50 head, 1315 to 1873 lbs., 61.00 to 72.00 (65.07), average. 2 head, 1395 to 1705 lbs., 68.00 to 68.50 (68.23), high; 11 head, 1420 to 1935 lbs., 59.50 to 62.00 (61.29), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 148 head, 1120 to 1655 lbs., 61.50 to 72.50 (65.52), average; 7 head, 1240 to 1485 lbs., 68.00 to 80.00 (75.75), high; 134 head, 1118 to 1750 lbs., 52.00 to 62.50 (59.42), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 119 head, 950 to 1445 lbs., 51.00 to 66.00 (60.24), average; 4 head, 1035 to 1125 lbs., 66.50 to 74.00 (69.57), high; 60 head, 780 to 1455 lbs., 41.00 to 56.00 (52.16), low; 6 head, 855 to 1535 lbs., 27.50 to 43.00 (34.55), very low.
Feeder bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 1555 to 2315 lbs., 84.00 to 99.00 (89.28), average; 1 head, 2135 lbs., 105.00, high; 58 head, 1250 to 2225 lbs., 66.50 to 89.50 (82.11), low; 2 head, 1030 to 1160 lbs., 86.00 to 87.00 (86.47), low return to feed.
Replacement cattle: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 6 head, 1000 to 1205 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (119.47). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 13 head, 1070 to 1341 lbs., 89.00 to 99.00 (91.08); from 2 to 4 years, open, 3 head, 1083 to 1215 lbs., 71.00 to 74.50 (73.24). Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 35 head, 627 to 1305 lbs., 81.00 to 88.00 (85.48); less than 8 years, open, 1 head, 1125 lbs., 63.00. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 13 head, 910 to 1267 lbs., 71.00 to 79.00 (73.85). Large 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 41 head, 348 to 1150 lbs., 45.00 to 63.00 (53.14).
Bred replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, less than 5 years, first trimester, 28 head, 1125 to 1425 lbs., 800.00 to 935.00 (884.84).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 27 head, 1351 to 1758 lbs., 1400.00 to 1510.00 (1451.28); less than 5 years, open, 11 head, 1453 to 1565 lbs., 1135.00 to 1350.00 (1265.05). Medium and large frame 1 with a less than 300-pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 25 head, 1250 to 1350 lbs., 1485.00 to 1560.00 (1543.56). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, less than 8 years, open, 5 head, 1245 to 1377 lbs., 910.00 to 985.00 (931.94).
