The Colorado Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 5,568 head selling a week ago, and 1,287 head selling Aug. 24, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Centennial Livestock Auction, Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock and Livestock Exchange. Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. In the slaughter cows and bulls supply, average dressing Breakers were trading mostly $1 to $2 higher, average dressing Boners were selling mostly steady, average dressing Leans were trading mostly $1 higher, and average dressing bulls were selling sharply lower. Replacement cattle were too thinly tested to trend. Supply included: 74% feeder cattle (26% steers, 40% dairy steers, 29% heifers, 1% bulls, 4% dairy heifers); 19% slaughter cattle (89% cows, 11% bulls); 7% replacement cattle (52% stock cows, 12% bred cows, 3% bred heifers, 31% cow to calf pairs, 3% heifer pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 38%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 335 lbs., 196.00; 22 head, 353 to 383 lbs., 181.00 to 191.00 (185.61); 18 head, 434 to 435 lbs., 175.00; 84 head, 460 to 496 lbs., 152.00 to 164.00 (159.17); 87 head, 505 to 541 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (153.40); 45 head, 560 to 597 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (145.33); 63 head, 603 to 636 lbs., 136.00 to 145.50 (140.90); 52 head, 658 to 694 lbs., 130.50 to 147.50 (140.04); 45 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 136.00 to 144.25 (140.90); 43 head, 851 to 853 lbs., 135.50 to 137.00 (135.99); 11 head, 915 lbs., 125.50; 43 head, 950 to 978 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.53); 55 head, 1011 lbs., 127.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 258 lbs., 212.50; 15 head, 335 to 344 lbs., 184.00 to 187.50 (186.31); 33 head, 356 to 393 lbs., 172.00 to 180.00 (176.05); 62 head, 410 to 430 lbs., 162.00 to 178.00 (172.89); 16 head, 486 to 492 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.43); 7 head, 546 lbs., 135.00; 14 head, 641 lbs., 128.00; 11 head, 655 lbs., 122.00; 11 head, 830 lbs., 133.50; 22 head, 889 lbs., 123.00; 19 head, 956 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 366 lbs., 165.00; 10 head, 443 lbs., 156.00; 45 head, 497 lbs., 154.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 627 lbs., 136.00. Medium 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 846 lbs., 126.00. Medium 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 461 lbs., 131.00; 5 head, 613 lbs., 133.00; 15 head, 727 lbs., 130.00.
Dairy feeder steers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 355 to 370 lbs., 147.50 to 153.00 (152.01); 72 head, 435 to 436 lbs., 151.50 to 156.25 (153.35); 17 head, 491 lbs., 151.00; 42 head, 540 lbs., 137.75. Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 145 lbs., 165.00; 12 head, 300 to 338 lbs., 147.50 to 150.00 (149.77); 18 head, 353 lbs., 126.00; 17 head, 403 to 422 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.77); 9 head, 474 lbs., 117.50; 5 head, 452 lbs., 128.00, full; 3 head, 527 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 593 lbs., 129.00. Large 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 327 to 330 lbs., 117.50 to 118.00 (117.83); 146 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (117.50); 86 head, 420 to 442 lbs., 113.00 to 116.50 (114.69); 4 head, 476 lbs., 105.00; 25 head, 537 lbs., 105.00; 17 head, 556 lbs., 104.50; 19 head, 620 to 626 lbs., 98.00 to 104.60 (102.53); 39 head, 670 lbs., 101.00; 14 head, 718 to 737 lbs., 96.50 to 98.00 (97.47); 23 head, 761 lbs., 92.00; 58 head, 814 to 828 lbs., 94.00 to 96.00 (94.80); 12 head, 868 lbs., 93.50; 51 head, 919 to 935 lbs., 90.85 to 94.10 (93.07); 26 head, 1044 lbs., 91.60; 12 head, 1069 lbs., 89.60; 10 head, 1227 lbs., 81.00. Large 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 179 lbs., 107.50; 6 head, 223 lbs., 112.50; 126 head, 257 to 296 lbs., 98.00 to 113.00 (110.28); 116 head, 338 lbs., 102.50; 160 head, 354 to 379 lbs., 99.00 to 105.00 (100.37); 12 head, 403 lbs., 105.50; 8 head, 412 lbs., 88.00, full; 6 head, 462 lbs., 100.00; 9 head, 530 lbs., 96.00; 8 head, 598 lbs., 94.00; 15 head, 779 to 788 lbs., 87.00 to 89.50 (88.13); 21 head, 915 to 934 lbs., 85.50 to 86.00 (85.95); 4 head, 1026 lbs., 84.00. Large 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 220 to 234 lbs., 83.00 to 99.00 (95.48); 14 head, 250 lbs., 92.50; 16 head, 408 lbs., 88.00; 5 head, 500 lbs., 83.00; 7 head, 610 to 613 lbs., 85.50 to 86.00 (85.71). Small and medium frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 648 lbs., 56.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 348 lbs., 150.00; 34 head, 358 to 382 lbs., 143.00 to 155.50 (152.32); 80 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 134.00 to 154.00 (142.36); 48 head, 405 lbs., 151.00, fancy; 146 head, 452 to 496 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (142.57); 26 head, 500 to 515 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (134.34); 36 head, 554 to 580 lbs., 127.00 to 137.50 (135.27); 37 head, 608 to 635 lbs., 125.50 to 130.50 (128.52); 18 head, 672 to 675 lbs., 126.50 to 128.50 (127.72); 17 head, 715 to 719 lbs., 123.50 to 124.00 (123.65); 29 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (122.06); 72 head, 805 to 822 lbs., 123.00 to 134.25 (133.45); 204 head, 860 to 897 lbs., 127.00 to 132.10 (129.67); 9 head, 963 lbs., 120.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 301 lbs., 158.00; 8 head, 366 to 394 lbs., 138.00 to 156.00 (146.67); 12 head, 417 to 444 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.02); 4 head, 506 lbs., 126.00; 26 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.52); 21 head, 702 to 723 lbs., 121.00 to 128.50 (125.59); 19 head, 758 to 787 lbs., 125.50 to 129.50 (128.20); 4 head, 805 lbs., 130.00; 15 head, 832 lbs., 119.50, fleshy; 21 head, 840 lbs., 127.50, spayed; 43 head, 897 lbs., 117.50, fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight,
10 head, 676 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 869 lbs., 119.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 660 lbs., 125.75. Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 470 lbs., 124.00; 9 head, 528 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 324 lbs., 180.00; 8 head, 521 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 617 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 435 lbs., 166.50.
Dairy feeder heifers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 348 lbs., 154.00; 18 head, 400 to 407 lbs., 140.00 to 143.50 (142.93); 48 head, 452 to 462 lbs., 127.00 to 141.25 (136.12); 4 head, 533 lbs., 120.00. Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 339 lbs., 128.00; 4 head, 756 lbs., 108.00. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 508 lbs., 66.00; 11 head, 600 lbs., 70.00. Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 344 to 349 lbs., 72.50 to 82.50 (78.30); 7 head, 489 lbs., 62.50.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 1400 to 1775 lbs., 60.00 to 73.00 (66.79), average; 16 head, 1371 to 1605 lbs., 67.50 to 79.50 (72.73), high; 24 head, 1200 to 2055 lbs., 54.00 to 63.50 (58.72), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight, 180 head, 1005 to 1858 lbs., 60.00 to 75.00 (64.72), average; 20 head, 1238 to 1388 lbs., 66.00 to 67.50 (66.95), high; 109 head, 845 to 1995 lbs., 46.00 to 61.50 (57.91), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 172 head, 860 to 2035 lbs., 50.00 to 66.00 (60.03), average; 126 head, 775 to 1790 lbs., 44.50 to 57.50 (52.99), low; 7 head, 780 to 1335 lbs., 35.00 to 45.00 (41.43), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 1280 to 2320 lbs., 79.00 to 88.50 (83.86), average; 9 head, 1835 to 2345 lbs., 89.00 to 95.00 (91.00), high; 32 head, 1275 to 1985 lbs., 69.00 to 79.50 (75.46), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 8 head, 930 to 1115 lbs., 96.00 to 116.00 (109.21). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 2 head, 860 to 1040 lbs., 73.00 to 85.00 (78.43). Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 107 head, 463 to 1211 lbs., 70.00 to 87.00 (82.86); from 2 to 4 years, open, 2 head, 1165 to 1390 lbs., 77.00 to 80.00 (78.37). Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 2 head, 590 to 1015 lbs., 104.00 to 107.50 (105.29).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, first trimester, 2 head, 1277 lbs., 925.00; from 2 to 4 years, first to second trimester, 2 head, 1213 lbs., 975.00; from 2 to 4 years, second to third trimester, 3 head, 1227 lbs., 1025.00; from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 2 head, 1290 lbs., 985.00; from 5 to 8 years, first trimester, 7 head, 1260 to 1288 lbs., 910.00 to 935.00 (920.73); from 5 to 8 years, first to second trimester, 2 head, 1333 lbs., 960.00; from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 6 head, 1242 to 1425 lbs., 935.00 to 960.00 (955.33). Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, first to second trimester, 3 head, 1053 lbs., 750.00.
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, first trimester, 7 head, 1035 to 1277 lbs., 1035.00 to 1125.00 (1109.65).
Cow to calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 9 head, 1200 to 1350 lbs., 1425.00 to 1525.00 (1449.32); less than 8 year, open, 4 head, 1200 lbs., 1085.00. Medium and large frame 1 with less than 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 28 head, 1000 to 1250 lbs., 1535.00 to 1675.00 (1625.96); from 5 to 8 years, open, 15 head, 1150 to 1450 lbs., 1500.00 to 1560.00 (1518.86); less than 8 years, open, 12 head, 1150 to 1275 lbs., 1160.00 to 1485.00 (1380.54). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 3 head, 1320 to 1670 lbs., 1125.00 to 1250.00 (1195.67).
Heifer pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 6 head, 1357 lbs., 1425.00.
