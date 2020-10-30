The Colorado Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 18,355 head selling a week ago, 13,131 head trading Oct. 12, and 15,757 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Livestock Exchange, Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock, Sterling Livestock and Centennial Livestock.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Feeder steers under 500 pounds were trading mostly $3 to $4 higher, those 500 to 850 pounds were selling $5 to $8 lower with instances trading sharply lower, and those over 850 pounds selling steady to $1 higher on a light test. Feeder heifers under 450 pounds were trading $5 to $9 higher, those 450 to 700 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower, and over 700 pounds were lightly tested with trade mixed from $3 lower to $4 higher. Supply included: 83% feeder cattle (58% steers, 42% heifers, 0% bulls); 8% slaughter cattle (93% cows, 7% bulls); 9% replacement cattle (44% stock cows, 47% bred cows, 6% bred heifers, 2% cow to calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 33%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 323 lbs., 184.00; 62 head, 353 to 399 lbs., 180.00 to 200.00 (187.44); 230 head, 407 to 448 lbs., 156.00 to 179.00 (170.46); 58 head, 405 to 432 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (162.11), full; 27 head, 431 to 443 lbs., 165.00 to 179.00 (174.25), thin fleshed; 336 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 143.00 to 171.00 (157.98); 29 head, 461 to 466 lbs., 169.00 to 172.00 (170.54), thin fleshed; 775 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 137.00 to 164.75 (145.48); 29 head, 502 to 506 lbs., 151.00 to 155.00 (151.82), thin fleshed; 1263 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 129.00 to 155.25 (136.28); 8 head, 551 to 553 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (140.25), full; 50 head, 552 to 560 lbs., 141.50 to 145.00 (142.98), thin fleshed; 554 head, 603 to 646 lbs., 130.00 to 145.50 (136.23); 553 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 125.50 to 135.00 (130.32), unweaned; 213 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 127.50 to 143.50 (137.26); 3 head, 665 lbs., 119.00, full; 318 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 130.50 (126.32), unweaned; 134 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (131.26); 207 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 119.00 to 129.50 (125.53), unweaned; 70 head, 752 to 783 lbs., 129.00 to 139.50 (136.06); 14 head, 750 lbs., 130.00 (130.00), fleshy; 26 head, 762 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 22 head, 834 to 848 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.44); 211 head, 855 to 872 lbs., 131.75 to 138.25 (138.16); 41 head, 878 to 887 lbs., 119.50 to 129.00 (127.83), full; 40 head, 977 to 988 lbs., 119.50 to 125.00 (124.18); 27 head, 1023 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 292 lbs., 197.50; 57 head, 385 to 395 lbs., 161.00 to 178.00 (171.05); 87 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 137.50 to 167.00 (159.42); 64 head, 460 to 480 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (152.21); 45 head, 499 lbs., 148.50, full; 140 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 130.00 to 148.50 (142.61); 113 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 144.50 (136.40); 52 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (133.18); 13 head, 645 lbs., 127.50, fleshy; 52 head, 651 to 671 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (126.14); 6 head, 678 lbs., 123.50, fleshy; 12 head, 670 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 30 head, 708 to 734 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (122.10); 5 head, 824 lbs., 120.00; 39 head, 874 to 888 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (123.38); 15 head, 912 lbs., 122.50; 12 head, 1005 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 395 lbs., 148.00; 4 head, 429 lbs., 147.00; 19 head, 495 to 499 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.79); 7 head, 516 lbs., 134.00; 39 head, 569 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.69); 5 head, 572 lbs., 126.00, full; 34 head, 604 to 628 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (124.27). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 192 head, 480 to 496 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (147.54); 29 head, 531 lbs., 129.00; 3 head, 552 lbs., 136.00; 9 head, 788 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 365 lbs., 175.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 363 to 382 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.40); 7 head, 404 lbs., 153.00; 10 head, 516 to 541 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.49); 31 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 128.50 (128.12); 8 head, 788 lbs., 119.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 289 lbs., 159.00, full; 6 head, 573 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 390 lbs., 124.00. Small and medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 583 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 305 to 344 lbs., 157.00 to 167.50 (163.61); 6 head, 313 lbs., 155.00, full; 119 head, 366 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 160.50 (152.02); 6 head, 397 lbs., 145.00, full; 6 head, 363 lbs., 149.00, natural; 259 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 135.00 to 151.50 (141.33); 8 head, 419 lbs., 151.00, thin fleshed; 772 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 122.00 to 150.00 (131.83); 46 head, 468 to 493 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (137.40), thin fleshed; 861 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 145.50 (126.52); 19 head, 509 lbs., 133.00, thin fleshed; 617 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 141.25 (125.27); 6 head, 572 lbs., 118.00, full; 206 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 120.50 to 133.00 (126.46); 371 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 115.50 to 124.00 (119.10), unweaned; 49 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 123.00 to 131.75 (124.92); 9 head, 658 lbs., 120.00, full; 138 head, 650 to 686 lbs., 115.50 to 126.00 (119.58), unweaned; 36 head, 706 to 711 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (128.87); 32 head, 712 to 743 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (120.26), unweaned; 11 head, 773 lbs., 126.00; 6 head, 799 lbs., 115.00, fleshy; 40 head, 812 lbs., 124.25; 8 head, 828 lbs., 119.00, unweaned; 29 head, 862 lbs., 121.00; 4 head, 939 lbs., 113.50; 4 head, 919 lbs., 97.50, fleshy; 9 head, 953 to 995 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (113.99). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 298 lbs., 152.00; 7 head, 315 to 326 lbs., 140.00; 46 head, 373 to 391 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (144.63); 23 head, 408 to 444 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (137.15); 186 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 117.50 to 141.50 (128.16); 4 head, 476 lbs., 130.00, full; 153 head, 502 to 546 lbs., 114.00 to 136.75 (129.45); 10 head, 538 to 539 lbs., 118.50 to 122.50 (120.10), full; 197 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (125.08); 36 head, 613 to 616 lbs., 119.00 to 128.50 (124.05); 24 head, 665 to 696 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (121.23); 4 head, 681 lbs., 115.00, fleshy; 5 head, 720 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 383 lbs., 136.00; 11 head, 427 to 443 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (127.66); 42 head, 464 to 482 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (128.17); 10 head, 532 lbs., 127.50; 11 head, 596 to 598 lbs., 110.00 to 117.50 (113.42); 8 head, 623 lbs., 113.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 492 lbs., 118.00; 4 head, 539 lbs., 116.00; 8 head, 684 lbs., 117.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 453 lbs., 119.00; 9 head, 859 lbs., 106.00; 5 head, 1027 lbs., 98.00. Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 573 to 592 lbs., 98.00 to 110.00 (104.76); 4 head, 625 lbs., 109.00; 13 head, 886 lbs., 95.00. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 376 lbs., 103.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 401 lbs., 131.00; 11 head, 501 lbs., 113.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 327 lbs., 130.00, full; 23 head, 430 lbs., 121.00; 24 head, 570 lbs., 119.50. Small frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 544 lbs., 61.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 297 lbs., 164.00; 3 head, 403 lbs., 148.00; 4 head, 573 lbs., 112.50, fleshy; 7 head, 608 to 633 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (121.84); 8 head, 671 lbs., 92.00; 6 head, 715 lbs., 100.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 518 lbs., 118.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 1248 to 1835 lbs., 59.00 to 69.50 (63.76), average; 13 head, 1430 to 1705 lbs., 65.00 to 72.50 (70.80), high; 51 head, 1223 to 2180 lbs., 50.00 to 58.50 (54.18), low; 5 head, 1688 to 1930 lbs., 43.00 to 48.50 (47.28), very low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 42 head, 1030 to 1725 lbs., 56.00 to 64.50 (59.07), average; 2 head, 990 to 1375 lbs., 61.00 to 64.00 (62.74), high; 235 head, 935 to 1750 lbs., 45.00 to 56.50 (50.57), low; 24 head, 1243 to 1690 lbs., 36.00 to 44.50 (42.69), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 61 head, 845 to 1406 lbs., 48.00 to 57.00 (52.63), average; 2 head, 1030 to 1035 lbs., 61.00 to 64.50 (62.75), high; 248 head, 800 to 1585 lbs., 40.00 to 49.50 (45.15), low; 94 head, 635 to 1535 lbs., 20.00 to 41.00 (32.04), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 1215 to 2255 lbs., 77.00 to 85.50 (80.87), average; 31 head, 1420 to 2230 lbs., 61.00 to 77.00 (73.44), low; 11 head, 1090 to 1435 lbs., 71.00 to 77.00 (74.81), low return to feed.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 284 head, 940 to 1601 lbs., 48.00 to 64.50 (55.15).
Stock cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 years, open, 26 head, 1146 to 1435 lbs., 48.00 to 59.50 (54.78). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 years, second trimester, 52 head, 1079 to 1270 lbs., 700.00 to 760.00 (732.53).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, first trimester, 6 head, 1455 lbs., 830.00, legible bangs; from 2 to 4 years, first trimester, 1 head, 1475 lbs., 890.00, non to legible bangs; from 2 to 4 years, first to second trimester, 11 head, 1182 to 1479 lbs., 1210.00 to 1225.00 (1219.00); from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 1 head, 1555 lbs., 930.00; from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 6 head, 1388 lbs., 835.00, legible bangs; from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 2 head, 855 to 1230 lbs., 700.00 to 940.00 (841.58), non to legible bangs; from 5 to 8 years, first trimester, 1 head, 1405 lbs., 870.00, non to legible bangs; from 5 to 8 years, first to second trimester, 145 head, 1195 to 1779 lbs., 810.00 to 1185.00 (1070.51); from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 3 head, 1400 to 1500 lbs., 860.00 to 870.00 (863.18), legible bangs; from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 1 head, 1660 lbs., 980.00, non to legible bangs; from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 1 head, 1120 lbs., 700.00, non to legible bangs; less than 5 years, first to second trimester, 121 head, 155 to 1458 lbs., 800.00 to 975.00 (885.60); less than 5 years, second trimester, 4 head, 1431 lbs., 835.00; less than 5 years, third trimester, 2 head, 1330 lbs., 825.00, non to legible bangs; less than 8 years, first trimester, 3 head, 1388 lbs., 750.00, legible bangs; less than 8 years, first to second trimester, 167 head, 1073 to 1460 lbs., 575.00 to 785.00 (705.15); less than 8 years, second trimester, 1 head, 1515 lbs., 880.00; less than 8 years, second trimester, 1 head, 1510 lbs., 900.00, legible bangs; less than 8 years, third trimester, 1 head, 1450 lbs., 750.00, non to legible bangs.
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, first trimester, 11 head, 1116 to 1213 lbs., 850.00 to 1025.00 (949.06); from 2 to 4 years, first trimester, 1 head, 760 lbs., 525.00, legible bangs; from 2 to 8 years, first trimester, 3 head, 1148 lbs., 580.00, legible bangs; from 5 to 8 years, first trimester, 4 head, 1266 lbs., 680.00, legible bangs; less than 5 years, first trimester, 1 head, 1130 lbs., 625.00, non to legible bangs; less than 8 years, first trimester, 1 head, 1180 lbs., 640.00, legible bangs; less than 8 years, first to second trimester, 8 head, 1304 lbs., 720.00, legible bangs.
Bred cows: Medium frame 2, per head/actual weight, less than 5 years, second trimester, 2 head, 1150 lbs., 535.00, non to legible bangs.
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, first trimester, 1 head, 1035 lbs., 900.00, non to legible bangs; less than 2 years, first to second trimester, 64 head, 968 to 1091 lbs., 1085.00 to 1350.00 (1175.33); less than 2 years, third trimester, 1 head, 1020 lbs., 875.00, non to legible bangs. Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, less than 2 years, first trimester, 9 head, 987 to 995 lbs., 960.00 to 1075.00 (998.31).
Cow to calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 6 head, 1190 to 1755 lbs., 1325.00 to 1425.00 (1377.93); from 2 to 4 years, open, 3 head, 1036 lbs., 1200.00, legible bangs; from 5 to 8 years, open, 5 head, 1513 to 1723 lbs., 1200.00 to 1300.00 (1263.08); from 5 to 8 years, open, 3 head, 990 lbs., 725.00, non to legible bangs. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with less than 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, first trimester, 1 head, 1280 lbs., 1425.00. Medium and large frame 2 w/ more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, 5 years, open, 3 head, 1315 lbs., 860.00, non to legible bangs. Medium frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, less than 5 years, open, 2 head, 1265 lbs.,725.00. Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, less than 5 years, open, 4 head, 774 lbs., 525.00, non to legible bangs.
