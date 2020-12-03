The Colorado Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 19,474 head selling a week ago, 18,170 head trading Nov. 9 and 18,798 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Livestock Exchange, Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock, Sterling Livestock, and Centennial Livestock.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Feeder steers under 550 pounds were selling mostly $1 to $3 higher, and over 550 pounds were trading mostly steady to $6 lower. Feeder heifers under 450 pounds were selling steady to $4 lower, 450 to 600 pounds were trading steady to $3 higher, and over 600 pounds were mixed trading $2 lower to $2 higher. Trade was active in the slaughter cattle supply with offerings increasing. Middle to aged stock cows were trading unevenly steady. Average dressing Breakers were selling $4 lower, average dressing Boners were trading $2 lower, average dressing Leans were selling steady, and average dressing bulls were trading steady. Trade was active on moderate demand for breds and pairs. Supply included: 80% feeder cattle (57% steers, 42% heifers, 0% bulls); 9% slaughter cattle (95% cows, 5% bulls); 11% replacement cattle (57% stock cows, 39% bred cows, 3% bred heifers, 1% cow to calf pairs, 0% heifer pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 38%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 94 head, 303 to 348 lbs., 188.00 to 207.00 (199.48); 231 head, 351 to 394 lbs., 180.00 to 200.00 (194.77); 33 head, 365 to 369 lbs., 204.00 to 206.00 (204.61), thin fleshed; 233 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 170.00 to 194.00 (181.08); 8 head, 400 lbs., 185.00, thin fleshed; 446 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 159.00 to 179.00 (165.98); 154 head, 455 to 459 lbs., 186.00 to 193.00 (191.14), fancy; 11 head, 478 lbs., 172.00, thin fleshed; 708 head, 502 to 543 lbs., 151.00 to 175.00 (164.18); 7 head, 509 lbs., 144.00, full; 805 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 142.50 to 164.00 (149.54); 13 head, 566 lbs., 154.00, thin fleshed; 674 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 135.00 to 159.50 (141.21); 38 head, 607 to 608 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.16), thin fleshed; 286 head, 612 to 648 lbs., 132.50 to 152.00 (135.11), unweaned; 574 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 129.00 to 155.00 (139.54); 5 head, 692 lbs., 131.00, fleshy; 206 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 127.50 to 136.00 (132.14), unweaned; 389 head, 701 to 742 lbs., 135.00 to 138.25 (137.54); 28 head, 703 to 708 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.00), fancy; 252 head, 702 to 742 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.93), unweaned; 182 head, 751 to 783 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (137.84); 9 head, 763 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 55 head, 814 to 836 lbs., 129.00 to 136.25 (131.37); 56 head, 835 lbs., 139.50, fancy; 57 head, 853 to 892 lbs., 131.50 to 136.00 (135.64); 16 head, 932 to 940 lbs., 128.25 to 129.25 (128.94); 4 head, 971 lbs., 123.00; 4 head, 961 lbs., 117.00, full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 353 to 387 lbs., 178.00 to 190.00 (185.24); 112 head, 400 to 433 lbs., 164.00 to 175.00 (171.59); 126 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 148.00 to 167.50 (157.47); 191 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 162.00 (148.74); 187 head, 551 to 588 lbs., 129.00 to 154.50 (140.08); 60 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (137.37); 77 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (127.91), unweaned; 27 head, 673 to 691 lbs., 127.00 to 131.50 (128.80); 6 head, 672 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 32 head, 711 to 745 lbs., 127.00 to 133.50 (130.14); 13 head, 762 to 786 lbs., 122.50 to 135.00 (127.30). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 238 lbs., 201.00; 5 head, 332 lbs., 175.00; 5 head, 376 lbs., 171.00; 5 head, 418 lbs., 152.50; 24 head, 461 to 488 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (148.39); 25 head, 538 to 544 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (143.98). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 474 lbs., 162.00; 63 head, 526 to 535 lbs., 152.00 to 154.00 (152.67); 77 head, 567 to 590 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.06); 3 head, 935 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 523 lbs., 139.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 392 lbs., 167.00; 2 head, 435 lbs., 161.00; 6 head, 476 lbs., 159.00; 32 head, 500 lbs., 154.50; 5 head, 534 lbs., 122.00, fleshy; 35 head, 661 to 669 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (126.00), unweaned; 3 head, 910 lbs., 122.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 465 lbs., 144.00; 35 head, 571 lbs., 129.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 100 head, 308 to 348 lbs., 157.00 to 170.50 (162.59); 227 head, 372 to 394 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (159.22); 319 head, 406 to 447 lbs., 132.00 to 163.00 (149.89); 38 head, 422 to 433 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.13), fancy; 621 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 156.00 (149.15); 46 head, 475 lbs., 164.00, fancy; 663 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 128.00 to 147.00 (138.98); 526 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (134.11); 73 head, 587 lbs., 148.50, replacement; 490 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 123.00 to 142.50 (132.12); 88 head, 607 to 638 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (123.88), unweaned; 247 head, 652 to 692 lbs., 124.00 to 139.00 (130.13); 61 head, 665 to 680 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (123.95), unweaned; 150 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 123.00 to 127.50 (125.57); 4 head, 709 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 38 head, 769 to 788 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (123.32); 33 head, 811 to 845 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.52); 36 head, 817 lbs., 131.00, fancy; 43 head, 840 lbs., 119.00, fleshy; 67 head, 856 to 891 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (124.53); 8 head, 951 lbs., 120.00; 10 head, 1004 to 1043 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (112.56); 9 head, 1050 to 1065 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (113.88); 12 head, 1209 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 82 head, 303 to 343 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (151.69); 20 head, 355 to 396 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (145.10); 117 head, 409 to 448 lbs., 137.00 to 150.00 (146.67); 200 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (136.96); 113 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (128.01); 196 head, 553 to 589 lbs., 121.00 to 135.50 (128.09); 4 head, 593 lbs., 122.00, full; 19 596 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 37 head, 617 lbs., 125.00; 11 head, 618 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 24 head, 662 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.16); 51 head, 667 to 681 lbs., 118.00 to 118.50 (118.25), unweaned; 27 head, 765 to 768 lbs., 120.00 to 120.50 (120.35); 3 head, 925 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 374 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 458 lbs., 132.50; 19 head, 526 to 546 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (126.13); 2 head, 830 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 451 lbs., 141.00; 38 head, 502 to 506 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (126.06); 50 head, 600 to 603 lbs., 124.00 to 125.50 (124.69), unweaned. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 540 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 511 lbs., 132.00; 64 head, 551 to 588 lbs., 124.50 to 126.00 (125.34). Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 540 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 380 lbs., 162.50; 9 head, 512 lbs., 144.00; 17 head, 550 lbs., 140.00; 17 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 104.00 to 125.50 (120.17); 12 head, 665 to 685 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (111.63).
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 1350 to 1850 lbs., 54.00 to 65.50 (59.36), average; 4 head, 1735 to 1828 lbs., 67.00 to 68.50(68.14), high; 77 head, 1060 to 1995 lbs., 43.50 to 54.50 (47.99), low; 4 head, 1784 lbs., 42.50, very low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 99 head, 1050 to 1830 lbs., 53.00 to 62.50 (57.63), average; 159 head, 1075 to 1745 lbs., 43.00 to 54.00 (47.72), low; 49 head, 1362 to 1763 lbs., 25.00 to 42.50 (38.83), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 95 head, 751 to 1365 lbs., 45.00 to 55.00 (49.35), average; 168 head, 695 to 1590 lbs., 34.00 to 47.00 (40.84), low; 55 head, 750 to 1775 lbs., 20.00 to 41.00 (29.59), very low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 44 head, 235 to 2275 lbs., 75.00 to 84.50 (78.37), average; 29 head, 1420 to 2050 lbs., 59.00 to 75.00 (70.65), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 5 head, 1068 to 1265 lbs., 87.00 to 87.50 (87.11); from 5 to 8 years, open, 463 head, 815 to 1578 lbs., 47.00 to 59.00 (52.70). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 9 head, 1073 lbs., 110.00; from 2 to 4 years, open, 47 head, 907 to 1413 lbs., 66.00 to 77.50 (70.50); from 5 to 8 years, open, 98 head, 1105 to 1640 lbs., 55.00 to 65.00 (57.60); less than 8 years, open, 53 head, 1025 to 1585 lbs., 45.00 to 52.50 (50.23). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 10 head, 898 to 1175 lbs., 90.00 to 98.00 (91.02); from 2 to 4 years, open, 45 head, 720 to 1165 lbs., 60.00 to 63.00 (60.80). Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 52 head, 910 to 1268 lbs., 80.00 to 83.00 (81.38). Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 20 head, 775 to 1368 lbs., 71.00 to 79.50 (77.30). Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 year, open, 6 head, 675 to 1360 lbs., 62.50 to 68.50 (67.07).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, first trimester, 8 head, 944 to 1115 lbs., 925.00 to 1000.00 (950.52); from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 22 head, 1034 to 1361 lbs., 1075.00 to 1225.00 (1178.69); from 5 to 8 years, first trimester, 67 head, 1175 to 1587 lbs., 750.00 to 875.00 (807.30); from 5 to 8 years, first trimester, 4 head, 1294 lbs., 675.00, non to legible bangs; from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 119 head, 1152 to 1559 lbs., 885.00 to 1100.00 (1010.58); from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 8 head, 1253 to 1385 lbs., 720.00 to 935.00 (861.53), legible bangs; from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 3 head, 1348 to 1675 lbs., 780.00 to 925.00 (835.57), non to legible bangs; less than 8 years, first trimester, 69 head, 1095 to 1478 lbs., 500.00 to 600.00 (545.52); less than 8 years, second trimester, 224 head, 954 to 1520 lbs., 590.00 to 875.00 (703.85); less than 8 years, second trimester, 2 head, 1470 to 1495 lbs., 760.00 to 810.00 (785.21), non to legible bangs. Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 6 head, 974 to 983 lbs., 935.00 to 1000.00 (956.80); from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 1 head, 1270 lbs., 700.00, legible bangs; from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 2 head, 930 to 935 lbs., 560.00 to 600.00 (579.95), non to legible bangs; less than 8 years, first trimester, 8 head, 1266 to 1313 lbs., 600.00 to 610.00 (607.43), legible bangs; less than 8 years, second trimester, 9 head, 1240 to 1397 lbs., 525.00 to 695.00 (647.32), legible bangs.
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, second trimester, 1 head, 1195 lbs., 1080.00, legible bangs. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, second trimester, 15 head, 1031 lbs., 1125.00; more than 2 years, second trimester, 3 head, 840 to 1335 lbs., 760.00 to 890.00 (858.02), legible bangs; from 2 to 4 years, first trimester, 2 head, 1000 lbs., 810.00, non to legible bangs; from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 2 head, 1078 lbs., 940.00, legible bangs; from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 1 head, 935 lbs., 750.00, non to legible bangs. Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, first trimester, 1 head, 840 lbs., 675.00, non to legible bangs. Large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, second trimester, 19 head, 905 lbs., 925.00.
Cow to calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with less than 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 6 head, 1256 lbs., 1200.00, legible bangs; from 5 to 8 years, open, 1 head, 1185 lbs., 1225.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 1 head, 955 lbs., 1000.00, legible bangs; less than 8 years, open, 1 head, 1520 lbs., 900.00, legible bangs. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, less than 5 years, open, 2 head, 1075 lbs., 925.00, non to legible bangs.
Heifer pairs: Medium and large frame 1with more than 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 1 head, 955 lbs., 1270.00, legible bangs.
