The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 1,612 head selling the week ending on July 30, compared to 2,783 head trading the previous reporting period, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Winter Livestock and Livestock Exchange. Compared to the previous week, the trade activity was light on moderate to good demand. There was no trend available on feeder cattle due to light receipts. In the slaughter cattle supply, average dressing Breakers were trading $1 lower to $4 higher, average dressing Boners were selling steady to $3 higher, average dressing Leans were trading $1 lower to $4 higher, and average dressing bulls were selling $0.50 lower to $5 higher. Supply included: 25% feeder cattle (31% steers, 68% heifers, 1% bulls); 41% slaughter cattle (1% steers, 1% heifers, 84% cows, 14% bulls); 34% replacement cattle (29% stock cows, 2% bred cows, 70% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 37%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 333 lbs., 210.00; 41 head, 370 lbs., 201.00; 16 head, 445 lbs., 171.00; 15 head, 508 to 525 lbs., 158.50 to 160.00 (158.99); 5 head, 794 lbs., 134.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 510 lbs., 155.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 392 lbs., 170.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 1 head, 195 lbs., 485.00; 1 head, 220 lbs., 510.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 315 lbs., 186.00; 43 head, 376 lbs., 192.00, fancy; 8 head, 413 lbs., 163.50; 12 head, 454 to 483 lbs., 149.50 to 152.00 (150.71); 8 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 139.75 to 144.50 (140.88); 4 head, 565 lbs., 134.50; 9 head, 626 lbs., 137.00; 48 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 126.00 to 134.50 (130.55); 31 head, 716 lbs., 126.75; 30 head, 783 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 200 lbs., 325.00 to 350.00 (337.50); 3 head, 258 to 275 lbs., 485.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 511 to 528 lbs., 133.00 to 134.50 (133.74). Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 619 lbs., 106.00. Slaughter steers: Choice 1 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1484 lbs., 82.00, average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 1 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1515 lbs., 79.00, average.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 103 head, 1160 to 1973 lbs., 63.00 to 74.50 (69.19), average; 1 head, 1450 lbs., 72.00, high; 3 head, 1600 to 1645 lbs., 55.00 to 64.50 (60.55), low. Boner 80 to 85%, 261 head, 1005 to 1585 lbs., 63.00 to 73.50 (68.54), average; 18 head, 1260 to 1570 lbs., 74.00 to 80.00 (75.93), high; 34 head, 935 to 1570 lbs., 50.00 to 63.50 (58.77), low. Lean 85 to 90%, 76 head, 820 to 1300 lbs., 56.00 to 67.50 (61.92), average; 16 head, 970 to 1173 lbs., 68.50 to 77.00 (71.62), high; 9 head, 920 to 1395 lbs., 45.50 to 56.00 (50.71), low; 3 head, 870 to 1230 lbs., 44.00 to 47.00 (45.51), very low. Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 1510 to 2110 lbs., 88.50 to 101.50 (94.04), average; 2 head, 975 to 1000 lbs., 96.00 to 97.00 (96.51), average return to feed; 10 head, 1630 to 2405 lbs., 96.00 to 112.50 (102.90), high; 32 head, 1210 to 2820 lbs., 70.00 to 90.00 (84.72), low; 7 head, 950 to 1190 lbs., 82.00 to 88.00 (85.19), low return to feed.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 39 head, 900 to 1655 lbs., 60.50 to 69.50 (64.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, more than 5 years, second trimester, 6 head, 1115 to 1375 lbs., 810.00 to 1025.00 (924.98).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 10 head, 1050 to 1125 lbs., 1750.00 to 1810.00 (1778.97); from 5 to 8 years, open, 30 head, 1100 to 1275 lbs., 1500.00 to 1575.00 (1535.54); more than 8 years, open, 79 head, 1100 to 1300 lbs., 1310.00 to 1425.00 (1354.66). Medium and large frame 1 with more than 300 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 79 head, 1106 to 1375 lbs., 1650.00 to 1725.00 (1670.56); more than 8 years, open, 32 head, 1250 to 1450 lbs., 1435.00 to 1560.00 (1505.06). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with less than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, more than 8 years, open, 5 head, 1520 to 1565 lbs., 1025.00 to 1225.00 (1064.07). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 10 head, 1320 to 1644 lbs., 1575.00 to 1650.00 (1623.85); from 5 to 8 years, open, 16 head, 1260 to 1905 lbs., 1375.00 to 1475.00 (1432.07); from 5 to 8 years, first to second trimester, 16 head, 1418 to 1591 lbs., 1475.00 to 1600.00 (1522.95).
