The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reports receipts of 8,675 head selling the week ending Nov. 27, 19,474 head trading Nov. 16 and 5,535 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greely, Colorado.
This report includes receipts from Livestock Exchange, Winter Livestock and La Junta Livestock. Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand moderate to good in the feeder cattle supply. Feeder steers weighing under 400 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower on a light test, 400 to 750 pounds were trading mostly $1 to $6 lower, and over 750 pounds were selling $2 to $8 lower on a light test. Feeder heifers under 450 pounds were trading $7 to $11 lower on a light test, 450 to 650 pounds were selling $4 to $10 lower, and over 650 pounds were selling steady on a light test. In the slaughter cows and bulls supply, average dressing Breakers were trading $4 lower, average dressing Boners were selling $2 lower, average dressing Leans were trading $3 lower, and average dressing bulls were selling $1 higher. Short-bred young to middle-aged cows made up the bulk of replacement cattle offerings with no comparable trades to trend to the prior week. Supply included: 39% feeder cattle (55% steers, 45% heifers, 1% bulls); 3% slaughter cattle (68% cows, 32% bulls); 59% replacement cattle (28% stock cows, 53% bred cows, 16% bred heifers, 3% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 33%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 328 to 339 lbs., 201.00 to 202.00 (201.84); 20 head, 353 to 368 lbs., 189.00 to 200.00 (195.67); 5 head, 362 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 82 head, 400 to 433 lbs., 171.00 to 178.00 (176.02); 7 head, 426 lbs., 186.00, thin fleshed; 7 head, 431 lbs., 160.00, unweaned; 107 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (163.99); 2 head, 463 lbs., 157.00, unweaned; 152 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 151.00 to 166.00 (158.67); 5 head, 504 lbs., 158.00, full; 11 head, 520 to 521 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (145.18), unweaned; 202 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (147.57); 74 head, 605 to 627 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (144.53); 76 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 123.00 to 139.00 (134.04), unweaned; 47 head, 653 to 676 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (134.45); 2 head, 650 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 59 head, 704 to 737 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (136.09); 37 head, 710 to 741 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (126.90), unweaned; 34 head, 759 to 776 lbs., 122.50 to 126.50 (123.92), unweaned; 12 head, 824 lbs., 123.00; 7 head, 813 lbs., 126.00, full; 3 head, 880 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 923 lbs., 126.00; 8 head, 1024 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 373 lbs., 173.00; 7 head, 445 lbs., 171.00; 3 head, 402 lbs., 146.00, full; 25 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (162.67); 4 head, 475 lbs., 154.00, full; 26 head, 480 to 487 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (141.95), unweaned; 7 head, 516 lbs., 153.00; 22 head, 552 to 591 lbs., 142.50 to 145.00 (143.97); 20 head, 642 to 643 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.45); 15 head, 678 to 694 lbs., 132.00 to 135.50 (133.33); 18 head, 754 lbs., 130.50; 11 head, 806 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 346 lbs., 159.00; 3 head, 372 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 568 lbs., 132.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 268 to 270 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (148.99); 11 head, 317 to 322 lbs., 145.00 to 157.50 (151.77); 5 head, 319 lbs., 142.50, unweaned; 34 head, 355 to 359 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (151.04); 72 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (142.24); 69 head, 452 to 485 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (139.37); 191 head, 508 to 546 lbs., 130.00 to 144.50 (134.83); 80 head, 555 to 562 lbs., 130.00; 28 head, 596 lbs., 131.00, fleshy; 10 head, 580 lbs., 124.50, unweaned; 22 head, 603 to 613 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.71); 19 head, 613 to 616 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (119.36), unweaned; 49 head, 665 to 689 lbs., 129.50 to 132.00 (130.23); 20 head, 808 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 321 to 327 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (145.43); 10 head, 358 to 381 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (148.97); 10 head, 420 to 437 lbs., 137.50 to 145.00 (141.53); 3 head, 443 lbs., 136.00, full; 8 head, 418 lbs., 134.00, unweaned; 28 head, 460 to 496 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (135.62); 43 head, 502 to 530 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.57); 6 head, 506 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 61 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (126.84); 39 head, 604 to 637 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (127.35); 9 head, 618 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 30 head, 665 to 683 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (117.75); 21 head, 707 to 740 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (121.85); 4 head, 766 lbs., 117.00, full; 9 head, 812 to 828 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (119.10). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 421 lbs., 139.00; 3 head, 620 lbs., 121.00; 12 head, 745 lbs., 115.50; 7 head, 915 lbs., 102.00. Large frame 2, 5 head, 648 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 588 lbs., 131.00; 4 head, 676 lbs., 128.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1254 to 1650 lbs., 55.00 to 59.00 (55.92), average; 1 head, 1655 lbs., 61.00, high; 6 head, 1310 to 1825 lbs., 50.50 to 53.00 (51.35), low. Boner 80 to 85%, 16 head, 1115 to 1275 lbs., 53.00 to 56.00 (55.12), average; 13 head, 1065 to 1970 lbs., 50.00 to 51.00 (50.54), low. Lean 85 to 90%, 14 head, 970 to 1245 lbs., 45.00 to 49.00 (46.48), average; 23 head, 850 to 1245 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (42.94), low; 27 head, 780 to 1250 lbs., 31.00 to 41.00 (37.91), very low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 1560 to 2215 lbs., 76.00 to 82.00 (79.25), average; 2 head, 1900 lbs., 83.50, high; 14 head, 1470 to 2170 lbs., 69.00 to 77.00 (72.16), low.
Stock cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 54 head, 906 to 962 lbs., 88.00 to 94.00 (91.26); from 5 to 8 years, open, 745 head, 880 to 1795 lbs., 44.00 to 59.50 (51.09).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 263 head, 1083 to 1397 lbs., 1025.00 to 1435.00 (1320.20); from 2 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 57 head, 1054 to 1264 lbs., 1325.00 to 1550.00 (1422.49), fancy; from 5 to 8 years, 1st trimester, 10 head, 1287 to 1483 lbs., 825.00 to 875.00 (848.92); from 5 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 301 head, 1219 to 1473 lbs., 835.00 to 1200.00 (992.34); from 5 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 32 head, 1326 lbs., 1125.00, fancy; less than 8 years, 1st trimester, 17 head, 1260 to 1356 lbs., 710.00 to 825.00 (780.04); less than 8 years, 2nd trimester, 508 head, 1152 to 1546 lbs., 625.00 to 885.00 (777.22). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, 1st trimester, 38 head, 950 to 1385 lbs., 1000.00 to 1100.00 (1065.96); from 2 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 92 head, 999 to 1318 lbs., 1060.00 to 1225.00 (1181.06); from 5 to 8 years, 1st trimester, 41 head, 1104 to 1480 lbs., 700.00 to 775.00 (736.15); from 5 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 124 head, 1183 to 1481 lbs., 825.00 to 975.00 (917.09); less than 8 years, 2nd trimester, 55 head, 1172 to 1301 lbs., 610.00 to 635.00 (621.27). Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, 1st trimester, 11 head, 848 to 1090 lbs., 875.00 to 1000.00 (960.08); more than 2 years, 2nd trimester, 193 head, 958 to 1101 lbs., 1150.00 to 1275.00 (1220.70); more than 2 years, 2nd trimester, 50 head, 1018 to 1030 lbs., 1300.00 to 1310.00 (1301.82), fancy; from 2 to 4 years, 1st trimester, 24 head, 893 to 1185 lbs., 925.00 to 1000.00 (963.86); from 2 to 4 years, 2nd trimester, 87 head, 979 to 1172 lbs., 1160.00 to 1250.00 (1229.29); from 2 to 4 years, 2nd trimester, 71 head, 1011 to 1051 lbs., 1300.00 to 1325.00 (1317.40), fancy. Medium frame 1, per head/actual weight, less than 2 years, 1st trimester, 8 head, 911 lbs., 1100.00; less than 2 years, 2nd trimester, 21 head, 881 lbs., 1100.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and Large 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 6 head, 1250 lbs., 1210.00; less than 8 years, open, 8 head, 1150 lbs., 875.00. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 51 head, 1100 to 1350 lbs., 1275.00 to 1360.00 (1324.94); less than 8 years, open, 17 head, 1150 to 1300 lbs., 1175.00 to 1285.00 (1249.20). Medium and large frame 1, with less than 300 pound calf, per head/actual weight, less than 8 years, open, 7 head, 1325 lbs., 1335.00.
