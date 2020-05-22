Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 3,328 head selling the week ending on May 14, compared to 7,470 head trading on May 4 and 2,482 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Livestock Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock and Livestock Exchange.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate on feeder cattle. The market was too lightly tested to trend. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good on slaughter cows and bulls. Average dressing Breakers were selling steady to $3.50 higher, Boners were trading steady, Leans were selling $2 lower to $2 higher and bulls were trading steady to $4 higher. Supply included: 39% feeder cattle (45% steers, 53% heifers, 2% bulls); 31% slaughter cattle (87% cows, 13% bulls); 30% replacement cattle (33% stock cows, 5% bred cows, 63% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 397 lbs., 186.00; 11 head, 494 lbs., 77.50; 10 head, 535 lbs., 171.00; 34 head, 559 to 571 lbs., 149.00 to 152.00 (150.57); 9 head, 556 lbs., 167.00, thin fleshed; 53 head, 615 to 649 lbs., 143.00 to 157.75 (148.68); 39 head, 679 to 689 lbs., 126.00 to 128.50 (128.05); 21 head, 701 to 710 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.95); 49 head, 786 to 795 lbs., 118.25 to 120.00 (118.79); 20 head, 821 to 841 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (117.07); 22 head, 912 lbs., 107.50. Medium and large frame1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 333 lbs., 180.00; 11 head, 401 to 448 lbs., 171.00 to 175.00 (173.82); 6 head,488 lbs., 162.00; 4 head, 503 lbs., 163.00; 25 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 138.50 to 144.00 (141.86); 5 head, 696 lbs., 142.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 443 lbs., 153.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 302 lbs., 157.00; 4 head, 479 lbs., 141.00; 19 head, 587 lbs., 130.00; 21 head, 612 to 635 lbs., 121.00; 89 head, 663 to 665 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (126.32), replacement; 50 head, 700 to 731 lbs., 110.00 to 121.50 (112.65); 67 head, 750 lbs., 124.00, replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 331 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 385 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 439 to 444 lbs., 132.50 to 141.00 (135.92); 34 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 129.00 to 132.50 (131.70); 4 head, 540 lbs., 126.00; 29 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (123.80); 17 head, 620 to 645 lbs., 113.00 to 114.00 (113.36); 8 head, 669 lbs., 112.00; 5 head, 713 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 462 lbs., 136.00; 7 head, 511 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 584 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 505 lbs., 155.50; 4 head, 614 lbs., 142.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 98 head, 1230 to 2085 lbs., 55.00 to 66.00 (60.18), average; 1 head, 1485 lbs., 65.50, high; 62 head, 1313 to 1825 lbs., 49.00 to 57.50 (54.61), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 212 head, 1043 to 1695 lbs., 55.00 to 66.00 (59.46), average; 15 head, 1265 to 1650 lbs., 64.50 to 70.00 (66.93), high; 119 head, 930 to 1717 lbs., 46.00 to 55.50 (53.10), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 88 head, 890 to 1455 lbs., 49.00 to 58.50 (54.00), average; 6 head, 930 to 1155 lbs., 59.50 to 63.50 (60.73), high; 36 head, 900 to 1505 lbs., 36.00 to 49.00 (43.99), low; 11 head, 830 to 1370 lbs., 26.00 to 39.00 (34.09), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 46 head, 1625 to 2610 lbs., 82.00 to 95.00 (88.89), average; 8 head, 1950 to 2245 lbs., 90.00 to 105.00 (96.91), high; 47 head, 1004 to 2630 lbs., 73.00 to 85.50 (78.77), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 27 head, 943 to 1545 lbs., 66.00 to 78.50 (70.50); from 5 to 8 years, open, 51 head, 1210 to 1550 lbs., 61.50 to 65.00 (64.01); more than 8 years, open, 13 head, 1100 to 1583 lbs., 57.00 to 61.00 (59.31). Large 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 121 head, 900 to 1427 lbs., 1575.00 to 1850.00 (1764.62); from 5 to 8 years, open, 116 head, 1015 to 1425 lbs., 1200.00 to 1600.00 (1471.51); more than 8 years, open, 101 head, 1150 to 1350 lbs., 1010.00 to 1200.00 (1111.16).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 5 head, 1095 lbs., 1125.00; more than 8 years, open, 31 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 960.00 to 1025.00 (1015.19).
