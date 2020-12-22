The Colorado Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 10,536 head selling a week ago, 21,123 head trading Dec. 7 and 9,971 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Livestock Exchange, Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock, and Sterling Livestock. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Across all auctions, there was a lighter supply of feeder steers and heifers that were trading mostly steady. In the slaughter cows and bulls supply, average dressing Breakers were selling $1 higher, average dressing Boners were trading $2 higher, average dressing Leans were selling steady, and average dressing bulls were trading steady. Middle Aged stock cows were selling mostly steady. There were not enough comparable trades on bred cows and cow calf pairs to trend. Supply included: 65% feeder cattle (60% steers, 40% heifers, 1% bulls); 10% slaughter cattle (96% cows, 4% bulls); 25% replacement cattle (44% stock cows, 41% bred cows, 15% bred heifers, 0% cow to calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 283 lbs., 226.00; 24 head, 317 to 348 lbs., 197.50 to 215.00 (211.38); 135 head, 350 to 391 lbs., 186.00 to 214.00 (206.50); 99 head, 412 to 448 lbs., 180.00 to 187.00 (184.80); 18 head, 400 to 405 lbs., 190.00 to 192.00 (190.78), thin fleshed; 95 head, 460 to 489 lbs., 169.50 to 183.00 (176.02); 183 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 158.00 to 173.00 (166.13); 38 head, 500 lbs., 181.00, thin fleshed; 273 head, 555 to 594 lbs., 149.50 to 161.50 (156.92); 27 head, 550 to 556 lbs., 164.00 to 168.00 (166.82), fancy; 94 head, 559 to 569 lbs., 164.00 to 168.00 (166.28), thin fleshed; 293 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 146.00 to 155.50 (152.27); 75 head, 605 to 611 lbs., 159.25 to 160.00 (159.52), fancy; 96 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 135.50 to 143.50 (139.35), unweaned; 282 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.79); 70 head, 659 lbs., 154.60, fancy; 52 head, 651 to 677 lbs., 129.00 to 138.50 (132.92), unweaned; 212 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (140.73); 7 head, 701 lbs., 143.50, fancy; 15 head, 713 lbs., 138.00, fleshy; 9 head, 741 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 235 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 131.00 to 142.75 (136.58); 151 head, 800 to 813 lbs., 133.50 to 136.50 (134.23); 112 head, 851 to 895 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (130.35); 60 head, 861 lbs., 137.25, fancy; 4 head, 1030 lbs., 130.50. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 263 lbs., 560.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 287 lbs., 183.00; 18 head, 326 to 345 lbs., 205.00 to 210.00 (207.70); 25 head, 359 to 385 lbs., 175.00 to 191.00 (184.23); 100 head, 460 to 494 lbs., 159.00 to 168.00 (163.05); 84 head, 504 to 545 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (149.13); 4 head, 549 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 148 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 140.00 to 151.50 (145.62); 17 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (143.45); 34 head, 667 to 690 lbs., 131.00 to 140.50 (138.40); 16 head, 855 to 887 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.93); 6 head, 917 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 973 lbs., 119.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 432 to 433 lbs., 159.00 to 162.00 (160.19); 18 head, 452 to 486 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (156.92). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 434 lbs., 170.00; 8 head, 624 lbs., 142.00. Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 516 to 535 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (145.12); 4 head, 570 lbs., 139.00; 4 head, 726 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 318 lbs., 166.00 to 172.00 (169.60); 52 head, 353 to 385 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (166.62); 56 head, 423 to 441 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (155.83); 185 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (147.61); 42 head, 474 lbs., 161.50, fancy; 149 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 135.00 to 153.00 (144.54); 8 head, 519 lbs., 147.00, fancy; 346 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (139.13); 10 head, 557 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 257 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 128.00 to 135.50 (131.43); 9 head, 602 lbs., 145.00, fancy; 65 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.87), unweaned; 173 head, 656 to 695 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (130.47); 9 head, 650 lbs., 123.00, unweaned; 122 head, 702 to 738 lbs., 121.00 to 126.50 (123.34); 74 head, 755 to 792 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.57); 47 head, 791 lbs., 130.00, replacement; 3 head, 943 lbs., 111.00; 12 head, 908 to 919 lbs., 132.50 to 134.00 (133.50), replacement; 2 head, 973 lbs., 112.00; 7 head, 1035 lbs., 123.50; 7 head, 1106 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 304 to 340 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (160.94); 10 head, 385 to 398 lbs., 151.00 to 153.00 (151.98); 78 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (147.37); 33 head, 466 to 490 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (136.09); 148 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (136.66); 44 head, 589 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.28); 30 head, 609 to 640 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.00); 29 head, 661 to 687 lbs., 123.50 to 128.00 (125.12); 22 head, 730 to 743 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.56); 4 head, 820 to 823 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (122.25). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 347 to 348 lbs., 142.50 to 149.00 (147.70); 5 head, 528 lbs., 129.00; 20 head, 633 lbs., 118.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 704 lbs., 119.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 534 lbs., 136.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 475 lbs., 136.00; 2 head, 575 lbs., 131.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 513 lbs., 126.00.
Replacement bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 392 lbs., 175.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 362 to 390 lbs., 165.00 to 171.00 (168.90); 8 head, 499 lbs., 145.00; 3 head, 682 lbs., 119.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 83 head, 1227 to 1879 lbs., 55.00 to 65.00 (61.82), average; 1 head, 1320 lbs., 62.00, high; 32 head, 1425 to 1915 lbs., 44.00 to 54.00 (47.54), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 91 head, 1120 to 1640 lbs., 54.00 to 64.00 (60.39), average; 36 head, 1268 to 1440 lbs., 66.00 to 76.00 (72.77), high; 183 head, 1038 to 1815 lbs., 42.00 to 54.50 (46.21), low; 16 head, 1558 to 1755 lbs., 29.00 to 41.50 (39.42), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 111 head, 830 to 1495 lbs., 43.00 to 53.00 (46.89), average; 35 head, 845 to 1476 lbs., 32.00 to 48.00 (40.02), low; 23 head, 750 to 1250 lbs., 22.00 to 37.00 (32.82), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 1545 to 2630 lbs., 77.00 to 86.00 (81.98), average; 4 head, 1375 to 2275 lbs., 85.50 to 88.00 (86.60), high; 17 head, 1370 to 2095 lbs., 68.00 to 77.50 (74.58), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 596 head, 802 to 1470 lbs., 45.00 to 60.00 (54.73). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 years, open, 4 head, 1200 to 1540 lbs., 47.00 to 52.00 (49.93). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 7 head, 897 lbs., 86.50. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 54 head, 929 to 1103 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (73.07). Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 7 head, 813 to 1122 lbs., 65.00 to 66.00 (65.84).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 8 head, 1272 lbs., 1525.00; from 2 to 8 years, first trimester, 16 head, 1050 to 1109 lbs., 810.00 to 875.00 (821.66); from 2 to 8 years, first to second trimester, 16 head, 1061 to 1270 lbs., 1100.00 to 1275.00 (1157.37); from 2 to 8 years, second trimester, 69 head 983 to 1260 lbs., 1300.00 to 1450.00 (1357.04); from 5 to 8 years, first to second trimester, 36 head, 1158 to 1218 lbs., 860.00 to 960.00 (886.22); from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 127 head, 1168 to 1710 lbs., 950.00 to 1400.00 (1077.03); less than 5 years, second trimester, 54 head, 1121 to 1430 lbs., 725.00 to 860.00 (780.39); less than 8 years, first to second trimester, 75 head, 1122 to 1306 lbs., 550.00 to 650.00 (595.66); less than 8 years, second trimester, 72 head, 1200 to 1384 lbs., 660.00 to 775.00 (707.06).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, first trimester, 3 head, 975 lbs., 975.00; from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 10 head, 1070 lbs., 1385.00; from 5 to 8 years, first to second trimester, 8 head, 1136 to 1223 lbs., 725.00 to 835.00 (805.95); from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 46 head, 1187 to 1850 lbs., 925.00 to 1285.00 (1105.56); less than 5 years, second trimester, 98 head, 1103 to 1610 lbs., 775.00 to 960.00 (849.35); less than 8 years, second trimester, 139 head, 1038 to 1650 lbs., 510.00 to 835.00 (694.14); less than 8 years, third trimester, 3 head, 1398 lbs., 850.00. Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 8 head, 1088 to 1460 lbs., 775.00 to 810.00 (804.37). Small and medium frame 2, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 5 head, 1015 to 1190 lbs., 750.00 to 775.00 (760.97).
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, second trimester, 41 head, 1257 to 1375 lbs., 1700.00 to 1900.00 (1837.04); more than 2 years, third trimester, 44 head, 1148 to 1323 lbs., 1775.00 to 2000.00 (1924.97). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, first to second trimester, 8 head, 963 lbs., 1075.00; more than 2 years, second trimester, 37 head, 948 to 1159 lbs., 1175.00 to 1350.00 (1239.79); more than 2 years, third trimester, 97 head, 1087 to 1302 lbs., 1400.00 to 1700.00 (1569.42). Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, second trimester, 35 head, 847 to 980 lbs., 825.00 to 1000.00 (948.97); more than 2 years, third trimester, 26 head, 953 to 994 lbs., 1250.00 to 1260.00 (1253.53).
Cow to calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 2 head, 1228 lbs., 1250.00; less than 8 years, open, 1 head, 1590 lbs., 1000.00.
