The Colorado weekly cattle auction results reported receipts of 12,918 head selling the week ending on Dec. 3, compared to 8,675 head trading Nov. 23 and 11,161 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock, Sterling Livestock, Livestock Exchange and Centennial Livestock. Compared to the previous week, the trade activity and demand were moderate to good. The feeder steers weighing under 400 pounds were selling steady to $4 higher on a light test, those 400 to 600 pounds were trading $2 to $10 higher and those over 600 pounds were selling $6 to $14 higher on a light test. Feeder heifers under 400 pounds were trading $7 higher to sharply higher on a light test, 400 to 650 pounds were selling $4 to $9 higher, and those over 650 pounds were trading $2 to $4 lower on a light test. In the slaughter cows and bulls supply, average dressing Breakers were selling $3 higher, average dressing Boners were trading $2 higher, average dressing Leans were selling steady and average dressing bulls were trading $1 higher. Middle-aged stock cows were selling $3 higher. Replacement cattle offerings continue to increase. Supply included: 73% feeder cattle (56% steers, 43% heifers, 0% bulls); 11% slaughter cattle (91% cows, 9% bulls); 16% replacement cattle (74% stock cows, 26% bred cows, 0% cow-calf pairs). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 39%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 276 lbs., 215.00; 37 head, 304 to 341 lbs., 189.00 to 215.00 (201.20); 53 head, 351 to 376 lbs., 189.00 to 210.00 (199.21); 165 head, 408 to 448 lbs., 169.00 to 188.00 (178.42); 17 head, 402 lbs., 197.00, fancy; 7 head, 411 lbs., 194.00, thin fleshed; 405 head, 453 to 497 lbs., 164.00 to 181.00 (172.37); 72 head, 470 to 481 lbs., 180.00 to 182.00 (180.27), thin fleshed; 39 head, 452 to 455 lbs., 180.00 to 186.50 (184.66), value added; 290 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (161.85); 570 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 150.00 to 169.00 (157.53); 72 head, 552 lbs., 170.00, value added; 577 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 142.50 to 160.00 (150.41); 59 head, 626 to 641 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.72), unweaned; 368 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 136.00 to 154.00 (146.51); 56 head, 671 to 695 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.20), unweaned; 186 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 139.00 to 154.50 (147.26); 56 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (131.81), unweaned; 166 head, 750 to 781 lbs., 125.00 to 153.00 (137.64); 98 head, 801 to 840 lbs., 126.00 to 147.50 (137.68); 4 head, 853 lbs., 141.00; 23 head, 904 to 930 lbs., 127.00 to 137.50 (133.90); 51 head, 921 lbs., 139.00, fancy; 36 head, 971 lbs., 131.35; 23 head, 1109 lbs., 110.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 297 lbs., 183.00; 28 head, 354 to 391 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (175.30); 42 head, 454 to 482 lbs., 167.00 to 170.00 (168.24); 61 head, 510 to 546 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (159.58); 136 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 139.50 to 159.50 (156.78); 61 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (141.89); 32 head, 651 to 679 lbs., 140.50 to 147.00 (143.53); 15 head, 750 to 763 lbs., 136.00 to 137.50 (137.01). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 22 head, 298 lbs., 585.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 348 lbs., 171.00; 8 head, 386 lbs., 160.00; 22 head, 407 to 408 lbs., 166.00; 19 head, 462 to 490 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (162.43); 14 head, 570 to 588 lbs., 143.00 to 149.50 (144.43); 4 head, 628 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 26 head, 463 lbs., 157.00. Large frame 2, 10 head, 490 lbs., 154.50. Medium frame 1, 19 head, 450 lbs., 155.00; 40 head, 543 lbs., 151.50; 34 head, 569 lbs., 131.00, fleshy; 30 head, 629 lbs., 131.00; 25 head, 662 lbs., 127.00; 9 head, 896 lbs., 116.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 772 lbs., 104.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 256 lbs., 167.00; 12 head, 312 to 339 lbs., 161.00 to 185.00 (170.52); 61 head, 367 to 398 lbs., 150.00 to 167.50 (158.69); 189 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 136.00 to 163.00 (148.06); 20 head, 411 lbs., 149.00, fancy; 261 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 156.50 (143.56); 100 head, 467 lbs., 154.00, fancy; 683 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 121.00 to 152.50 (138.12); 72 head, 504 lbs., 159.50, value added; 300 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 125.50 to 144.75 (137.11); 32 head, 588 lbs., 136.00, fancy; 410 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (131.95); 51 head, 610 to 637 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.03), fancy; 56 head, 617 to 646 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (128.03), unweaned; 104 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (129.37); 43 head, 671 to 682 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (120.02), unweaned; 11 head, 715 to 726 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.27); 58 head, 703 to 744 lbs., 118.50 to 123.00 (119.95), unweaned; 13 head, 755 lbs., 125.00; 12 head, 786 lbs., 115.00, unweaned; 20 head, 803 to 805 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (120.25); 55 head, 839 lbs., 131.00, fancy; 4 head, 825 lbs., 104.00, fleshy; 22 head, 852 to 883 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (125.17); 5 head, 980 lbs., 110.00; 26 head, 1013 to 1049 lbs., 110.00 to 126.50 (118.75); 11 head, 1059 to 1077 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (124.90); 5 head, 1158 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 323 lbs., 147.50; 27 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (146.57); 35 head, 435 to 443 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (148.91); 42 head, 459 to 497 lbs., 122.50 to 146.00 (134.71); 52 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 125.50 to 144.50 (134.59); 123 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 120.50 to 139.50 (132.32); 14 head, 609 to 641 lbs., 129.00 to 131.50 (130.97); 32 head, 674 to 693 lbs., 122.00 to 128.50 (124.55); 14 head, 861 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 920 lbs., 109.00; 15 head, 1121 lbs., 105.50. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 411 lbs., 141.00; 26 head, 544 lbs., 133.00; 42 head, 571 to 586 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.05); 6 head, 675 lbs., 106.00. Large frame 1, 13 head, 533 lbs., 130.00. Medium frame 1, 9 head, 494 lbs., 131.00; 29 head, 518 to 527 lbs., 124.00 to 130.50 (125.36). Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 428 lbs., 122.50. Medium frame 2, 6 head, 297 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 460 to 478 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (153.97); 8 head, 513 lbs., 143.00; 8 head, 605 lbs., 124.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 70 head, 1135 to 1820 lbs., 54.00 to 64.00 (58.80), average; 24 head, 1505 to 1864 lbs., 65.00 to 70.50 (67.88), high; 48 head, 1010 to 1876 lbs., 44.00 to 54.50 (50.07), low; 1 head, 1855 lbs., 31.00, very low. Boner 80 to 85%, 132 head, 1071 to 1773 lbs., 53.00 to 62.50 (57.72), average; 8 head, 1430 to 1565 lbs., 64.00 to 69.00 (65.98), high; 132 head, 1085 to 1715 lbs., 39.00 to 54.00 (47.03), low; 3 head, 1225 to 1670 lbs., 30.00 to 38.00 (33.29), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, 101 head, 870 to 1495 lbs., 42.00 to 53.00 (45.99), average; 3 head, 965 to 1155 lbs., 55.00 to 61.00 (59.05), high; 91 head, 836 to 1445 lbs., 32.00 to 50.00 (39.74), low; 37 head, 780 to 1495 lbs., 17.50 to 41.00 (29.98), very low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 43 head, 1515 to 2485 lbs., 77.00 to 85.00 (80.59), average; 3 head, 1935 to 2065 lbs., 85.00, high; 29 head, 1120 to 2325 lbs., 57.50 to 77.00 (71.93), low; 2 head, 1175 to 1230 lbs., 71.00 to 73.00 (72.02), low return to feed.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 386 head, 882 to 1710 lbs., 45.00 to 59.00 (54.30). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, more than 2 years, open, 9 head, 845 to 1335 lbs., 82.00 to 98.00 (89.48); from 2 to 4 years, open, 94 head, 873 to 1575 lbs., 62.00 to 77.00 (66.31); from 5 to 8 years, open, 143 head, 1027 to 1554 lbs., 51.00 to 61.50 (57.00); less than 8 years, open, 27 head, 1111 to 1410 lbs., 44.00 to 50.00 (47.37). Large frame 2 to 3, more than 2 years, open, 95 head, 733 to 1283 lbs., 80.00 to 83.00 (81.94). Large frame 3, more than 2 years, open, 33 head, 791 to 1409 lbs., 71.00 to 79.50 (75.90). Large frame 4, more than 2 years, open, 5 head, 775 to 1278 lbs., 60.00 to 68.00 (64.61).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 1370 lbs., 1125.01; from 5 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 30 head, 1152 to 1540 lbs., 900.00 to 1010.00 (919.61); less than 8 years, 2nd trimester, 17 head, 1165 to 1535 lbs., 610.00 to 785.00 (718.85). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 10 head, 1251 to 1345 lbs., 800.00 to 910.00 (849.93); less than 8 years, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 1060 to 1390 lbs., 600.00 to 750.00 (689.20). Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, 1st trimester, 5 head, 1153 to 1585 lbs., 760.00 to 950.00 (815.81).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 2 head, 1695 to 1970 lbs., 1200.00 to 1260.00 (1232.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 1 head, 1365 lbs., 1025.00.
