The Colorado weekly feeder cattle summary reported receipts of 24,654 head selling the week ending on Jan. 17, compared to 10,947 head trading the previous week and 18,833 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Centennial Livestock Auction, Winter Livestock Auction, La Junta Livestock, Livestock Exchange and Sterling Livestock. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Feeder steers under 300 pounds were trading $1 higher, those 300 to 850 pounds were selling $1 to $5 lower with instances trading sharply lower on 500 to 550 pound steers, and over 850 pounds were selling steady to $1 higher. Feeder heifers under 500 pounds were trading steady to $6 higher, and over 500 pounds were selling steady to $6 lower. Supply included: 92% feeder cattle (57% steers, 43% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 54%. Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 300 to 319 lbs., 199.00 to 221.00 (214.65); 184 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 196.00 to 217.50 (206.57); 59 head, 361 to 368 lbs., 212.00 to 214.00 (213.16), thin fleshed; 306 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 180.00 to 206.00 (192.02); 18 head, 404 lbs., 215.00, fancy; 5 head, 420 lbs., 180.00, full; 84 head, 400 to 423 lbs., 200.00 to 210.00 (204.66), thin fleshed; 506 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 169.00 to 198.00 (181.41); 93 head, 450 to 452 lbs., 187.50 to 189.00 (187.71), thin fleshed; 685 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 152.50 to 180.00 (165.17); 24 head, 500 lbs., 163.00 to 165.00 (163.67), thin fleshed; 1133 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 147.50 to 171.00 (159.65); 80 head, 554 to 573 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (161.94), thin fleshed; 991 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 137.50 to 163.00 (151.87); 38 head, 627 to 644 lbs., 134.00 to 135.50 (134.72), unweaned; 1180 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 132.00 to 157.00 (143.15); 26 head, 650 lbs., 133.75, fleshy; 1417 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 128.00 to 145.00 (136.37); 11 head, 747 lbs., 139.00, fleshy; 627 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (131.83); 26 head, 759 to 763 lbs., 130.00 to 131.25 (131.11), fleshy; 1126 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 125.00 to 139.75 (131.32); 19 head, 824 lbs., 126.50, fleshy; 216 head, 853 to 889 lbs., 124.50 to 136.75 (128.55); 151 head, 910 to 930 lbs., 124.50 to 130.50 (127.08); 12 head, 989 to 994 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (122.50); 7 head, 1066 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 291 to 292 lbs., 206.00 to 210.00 (208.57); 10 head, 302 lbs., 194.00; 75 head, 350 to 379 lbs., 177.00 to 194.00 (188.67); 73 head, 405 to 443 lbs., 172.00 to 187.50 (180.00); 199 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 165.00 to 185.00 (173.56); 424 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 146.00 to 175.00 (168.73); 469 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 140.50 to 162.00 (156.14); 356 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (148.51); 320 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 131.50 to 145.50 (140.04); 281 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (134.96); 96 head, 752 to 799 lbs., 124.00 to 134.50 (131.53); 16 head, 802 to 821 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (125.17); 7 head, 851 lbs., 121.00; 7 head, 1006 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 397 lbs., 183.00; 22 head, 409 to 428 lbs., 158.00 to 172.50 (163.67); 53 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 155.00 to 171.00 (162.75); 37 head, 523 to 549 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (149.96); 22 head, 565 to 566 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (141.59); 40 head, 635 to 643 lbs., 130.50 to 141.50 (133.28); 29 head, 672 to 684 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (127.82); 4 head, 824 lbs., 121.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 585 lbs., 139.00; 85 head, 623 to 645 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (139.48); 11 head, 655 to 678 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.25); 27 head, 754 to 762 lbs., 126.50 to 134.00 (129.81); 85 head, 853 to 892 lbs., 131.50 to 132.25 (131.73); 39 head, 1006 lbs., 122.50. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 559 lbs., 152.00; 5 head, 636 lbs., 133.00; 39 head, 663 lbs., 133.00; 3 head, 765 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 298 lbs., 195.00; 54 head, 314 to 339 lbs., 163.00 to 200.00 (178.04); 147 head, 351 to 398 lbs., 164.00 to 180.00 (169.79); 467 head, 402 to 447 lbs., 151.00 to 178.00 (164.51); 765 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 145.00 to 166.00 (155.58); 5 head, 477 lbs., 153.50, fleshy; 767 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 135.00 to 156.50 (145.13); 795 head, 552 to 593 lbs., 132.00 to 150.75 (141.58); 7 head, 565 lbs., 145.50, fancy; 22 head, 560 lbs., 147.00, thin fleshed; 963 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 126.00 to 144.50 (134.39); 4 head, 644 lbs., 134.00, fleshy; 964 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 123.00 to 138.75 (130.01); 28 head, 698 lbs., 116.00, unweaned; 760 head, 703 to 749 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (127.22); 445 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 119.50 to 132.25 (125.58); 6 head, 767 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 46 head, 819 to 843 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.11); 14 head, 856 to 864 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.29); 3 head, 857 lbs., 126.00, fancy; 14 head, 875 lbs., 103.00 to 110.00 (108.00), fleshy; 14 head, 950 to 995 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (115.57); 6 head, 1026 lbs., 103.50, fleshy; 5 head, 1081 lbs., 113.00; 7 head, 1114 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 318 lbs., 166.00; 119 head, 359 to 389 lbs., 156.00 to 172.00 (160.72); 90 head, 408 to 449 lbs., 147.50 to 161.00 (156.23); 141 head, 456 to 493 lbs., 147.00 to 154.00 (151.25); 474 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 130.50 to 150.00 (144.97); 602 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 128.00 to 143.00 (135.57); 304 head, 604 to 649 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (129.58); 313 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 118.00 to 129.00 (125.68); 5 head, 699 lbs., 122.00, full; 81 head, 714 to 744 lbs., 119.00 to 126.00 (122.59); 25 head, 767 to 768 lbs., 106.00 to 120.00 (115.52); 5 head, 834 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 315 lbs., 157.50; 9 head, 352 lbs., 135.00; 22 head, 422 to 445 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (148.23); 15 head, 489 to 499 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.06); 73 head, 515 to 549 lbs., 127.00 to 137.50 (131.99); 89 head, 583 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (128.06); 29 head, 620 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.04); 4 head, 690 lbs., 121.00; 18 head, 749 lbs., 116.75. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 524 lbs., 137.50; 45 head, 569 to 593 lbs., 130.50 to 135.00 (131.57); 15 head, 609 to 625 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.66); 25 head, 681 to 686 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (121.56); 13 head, 720 lbs., 122.50; 22 head, 766 lbs., 118.00; 19 head, 807 lbs., 122.75; 58 head, 851 lbs., 119.00; 18 head, 959 lbs., 117.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 727 to 730 lbs., 110.50 to 112.00 (110.88)
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 326 lbs., 202.00; 7 head, 431 lbs., 161.00; 8 head, 500 to 530 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (143.94); 5 head, 576 lbs., 139.00; 11 head, 663 to 691 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.32).
