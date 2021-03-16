Colorado Weekly feeder cattle summary reported 9,259 head selling a week ago, 2,433 head trading Feb. 22, and 3,736 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Centennial Livestock, Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock, Sterling Livestock, and Livestock Exchange.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Feeder steers under 650 pounds were selling mostly $6 to $10 higher, and steers over 650 pounds were trading mostly $1 to $4 higher. Feeder heifers under 550 pounds were selling mostly $6 to $8 higher, and heifers over 550 pounds were trading mostly steady to $3 higher. Supply included: 90% feeder cattle (35% steers, 17% dairy steers, 42% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 334 to 344 lbs., 203.00 to 217.00 (210.24); 64 head, 373 to 388 lbs., 195.00 to 204.00 (200.51); 86 head, 406 to 437 lbs., 189.00 to 196.00 (191.16); 3 head, 402 lbs., 206.00, thin fleshed; 159 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 176.00 to 194.50 (188.92); 13 head, 485 lbs., 197.50, value added; 254 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 169.00 to 193.00 (181.28); 284 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 151.00 to 184.00 (168.80); 254 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 146.50 to 167.00 (160.60); 393 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 142.50 to 155.00 (147.25); 283 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 133.00 to 147.00 (137.53); 283 head, 750 to 787 lbs., 129.50 to 144.75 (135.59); 69 head, 792 lbs., 137.50, fancy; 25 head, 795 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 61 head, 814 to 842 lbs., 132.00 to 133.50 (132.29); 44 head, 845 lbs., 127.00, fleshy; 40 head, 851 to 880 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (129.82); 132 head, 900 to 948 lbs., 122.00 to 126.50 (123.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 52 head, 352 to 394 lbs., 184.00 to 191.00 (188.22); 30 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 174.00 to 188.00 (182.36); 24 head, 456 to 486 lbs., 174.00 to 177.50 (175.34); 22 head, 512 to 533 lbs., 164.00 to 176.00 (170.12); 17 head, 560 to 578 lbs., 151.00 to 164.00 (157.30); 50 head, 610 to 644 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (148.32); 64 head, 661 to 696 lbs., 134.50 to 142.00 (138.59); 6 head, 722 lbs., 130.00; 14 head, 772 to 791 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (125.63); 5 head, 1031 lbs., 117.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 692 lbs., 146.00.
Dairy feeder steers: Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 496 lbs., 165.00; 6 head, 573 lbs., 158.00. Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 327 lbs., 173.00; 9 head, 388 lbs., 157.00; 26 head, 443 lbs., 151.50; 5 head, 515 lbs., 150.00; 23 head, 647 lbs., 148.85; 10 head, 820 lbs., 133.00; 6 head, 1128 lbs., 84.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 300 lbs., 185.00; 10 head, 369 to 391 lbs., 161.00 to 166.00 (163.07); 52 head, 404 to 445 lbs., 158.00 to 172.00 (162.93); 123 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 168.50 (158.57); 19 head, 469 lbs., 163.00, fancy; 214 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (148.93); 279 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (143.20); 99 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 151.00 to 155.50 (153.99), fancy; 454 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (137.65); 24 head, 633 lbs., 141.50, fancy; 512 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (134.69); 3 head, 696 lbs., 125.00, full; 535 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 123.00 to 133.25 (127.82); 319 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 121.50 to 127.50 (124.69); 64 head, 804 to 835 lbs., 119.00 to 123.25 (121.79); 36 head, 860 to 878 lbs., 118.00 to 118.25 (118.15); 59 head, 895 lbs., 112.75, fleshy; 4 head, 900 lbs., 119.50; 16 head, 1050 to 1080 lbs., 111.00 to 116.50 (115.83). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 308 to 348 lbs., 157.00 to 179.00 (161.81); 56 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (158.94); 34 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 152.00 to 161.00 (155.06); 36 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 151.00 to 155.00 (151.98); 50 head, 513 to 545 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (139.87); 12 head, 567 to 577 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (133.75); 38 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 122.50 to 134.00 (127.84); 67 head, 657 to 697 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.81); 27 head, 708 to 742 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (119.48); 21 head, 780 to 797 lbs., 111.00 to 120.50 (115.81); 5 head, 816 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 300 to 324 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (159.27); 5 head, 390 lbs., 167.00; 5 head, 585 lbs., 122.50; 35 head, 671 to 697 lbs., 91.00 to 114.00 (106.87). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 580 lbs., 137.00; 4 head, 683 lbs., 135.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 588 lbs., 128.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 410 lbs., 157.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 480 to 485 lbs., 167.00 to 168.00 (167.33); 3 head, 510 lbs., 160.00; 7 head, 654 lbs., 134.00; 6 head, 815 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 547 lbs., 153.00.
