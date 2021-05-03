The Colorado Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 3,032 head selling a week ago, 1,856 head trading April 12 and 3,131 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock, and Livestock Exchange. Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Feeder steers under 500 pounds were too thinly tested for an accurate trend, but lower undertones were noted. Trade was mixed on steers 500 to 800 pounds. Feeder heifers under 550 pounds were trading unevenly steady, and heifers over 550 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower. Supply included: 65% feeder cattle (51% steers, 47% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 37%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 313 to 345 lbs., 194.00 to 196.00 (194.77); 47 head, 353 to 396 lbs., 190.00 to 195.00 (192.97); 14 head, 411 to 424 lbs., 181.00 to 186.00 (182.82); 99 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 177.00 to 181.00 (179.04); 88 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 162.00 to 183.00 (176.83); 62 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 186.00 to 191.00 (187.04), thin fleshed; 103 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 169.00 to 180.00 (174.77); 132 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 158.00 to 169.00 (163.88); 8 head, 657 lbs., 162.00; 58 head, 717 to 720 lbs., 148.00 to 149.50 (149.32); 43 head, 766 to 789 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.53). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 52 head, 411 to 444 lbs., 174.00 to 181.00 (176.89); 40 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 158.00 to 176.00 (171.58); 22 head, 503 to 542 lbs., 171.00 to 173.00 (172.22); 27 head, 559 to 591 lbs., 151.00 to 153.50 (153.15); 9 head, 607 lbs., 150.00; 27 head, 679 to 680 lbs., 141.00; 9 head, 831 to 832 lbs., 121.50 to 125.00 (122.67). Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 559 lbs., 161.00; 33 head, 637 lbs., 147.00; 9 head, 676 lbs., 142.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 792 lbs., 117.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 51 head, 403 to 443 lbs., 159.00 to 166.00 (161.08); 7 head, 436 lbs., 171.00, fancy; 121 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 153.00 to 167.00 (160.94); 15 head, 453 to 458 lbs., 168.00, fancy; 50 head, 502 to 535 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (153.89); 165 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (144.38); 56 head, 620 to 621 lbs., 137.50 to 141.00 (137.69); 30 head, 689 to 690 lbs., 131.00 to 134.49 (133.21); 39 head, 694 lbs., 155.50, replacement; 33 head, 716 to 727 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.90); 7 head, 721 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 12 head, 781 to 796 lbs., 122.00 to 122.50 (122.29); 8 head, 822 lbs., 128.00; 15 head, 850 lbs., 120.00, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 100 to 140 lbs., 125.00 to 335.00 (244.58); 5 head, 150 to 175 lbs., 225.00 to 350.00 (287.08); 1 head, 225 lbs., 385.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 341 lbs., 162.00; 19 head, 396 to 397 lbs., 161.00; 22 head, 403 to 437 lbs., 153.00 to 156.00 (155.10); 49 head, 561 to 577 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.31); 61 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 127.50 to 133.00 (130.46); 12 head, 655 to 682 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (130.48); 30 head, 716 to 741 lbs., 121.00 to 124.50 (122.36); 7 head, 756 lbs., 119.50; 10 head, 765 lbs., 118.00, fleshy; 10 head, 856 lbs., 118.00; 6 head, 947 lbs., 118.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 704 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 head, 80 to 95 lbs., 160.00 to 325.00 (249.57); 6 head, 100 to 145 lbs., 160.00 to 350.00 (280.87); 4 head, 160 to 175 lbs., 275.00 to 450.00 (357.77). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 383 lbs., 183.00; 15 head, 480 lbs., 161.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 702 lbs., 131.00.
