Colorado Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 6,098 head selling a week ago, 882 head trading March 22 and 4,021 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes receipts from Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock and Livestock Exchange.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Feeder cattle trade was too thin a week ago for an accurate trend, but sharply higher undertones were noted. Supply included: 84% feeder cattle (43% steers, 57% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 44%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 54 head, 304 to 348 lbs., 215.00 to 220.00 (216.79); 76 head, 351 to 390 lbs., 211.00 to 218.00 (214.91); 19 head, 350 to 388 lbs., 221.00 to 223.00 (221.86), fancy; 37 head, 408 to 444 lbs., 201.00 to 207.00 (203.70); 30 head, 413 to 418 lbs., 213.00 to 215.00 (214.33), thin fleshed; 201 head, 456 to 489 lbs., 189.00 to 208.00 (201.31); 126 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 180.00 to 198.00 (192.80); 47 head, 527 to 533 lbs., 200.00 to 204.00 (202.12), thin fleshed; 150 head, 558 to 582 lbs., 185.00 to 193.00 (189.26); 44 head, 570 to 588 lbs., 196.00, thin fleshed; 97 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 152.00 to 177.00 (173.27); 46 head, 603 lbs., 190.00, fancy; 52 head, 653 lbs., 169.00, thin fleshed; 49 head, 700 to 728 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (147.62); 28 head, 703 lbs., 158.00, thin fleshed; 185 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (137.54); 21 head, 788 lbs., 148.00, thin fleshed; 15 head, 808 to 818 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (131.93); 135 head, 853 to 889 lbs., 123.00 to 130.50 (128.87); 35 head, 936 to 947 lbs., 123.50 to 126.00 (124.07); 13 head, 975 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 430 to 443 lbs., 173.00 to 177.00 (175.03); 68 head, 475 to 497 lbs., 178.00 to 193.00 (188.51); 16 head, 500 to 534 lbs., 184.00 to 187.00 (185.74); 16 head, 633 lbs., 163.00; 45 head, 759 to 778 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.35). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 441 lbs., 152.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 567 lbs., 182.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 694 lbs., 144.00; 35 head, 789 lbs., 133.49. Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 589 lbs., 136.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 84 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 161.00 to 181.00 (178.82); 125 head, 406 to 443 lbs., 168.00 to 171.00 (169.06); 10 head, 410 lbs., 172.00, fancy; 79 head, 459 to 496 lbs., 151.00 to 170.00 (163.30); 126 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 171.00 to 176.00 (174.26), fancy; 353 head, 502 to 533 lbs., 154.00 to 162.00 (159.07); 8 head, 502 lbs., 171.00, thin fleshed; 235 head, 555 to 592 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (152.66); 199 head, 600 to 636 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (144.32); 81 head, 614 lbs., 152.51, fancy; 188 head, 653 to 694 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (139.98); 218 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 126.00 to 133.75 (130.80); 62 head, 716 lbs., 138.50, replacement; 17 head, 756 to 795 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (127.34); 101 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 124.00 to 130.50 (126.89); 26 head, 900 to 930 lbs., 115.50 to 120.00 (117.37). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 head, 80 to 95 lbs., 175.00 to 225.00 (202.14); 5 head, 100 to 120 lbs., 175.00 to 350.00 (299.37). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 350 to 370 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (156.59); 87 head, 418 to 434 lbs., 157.00 to 163.00 (160.05); 16 head, 458 lbs., 160.00; 34 head, 530 lbs., 151.00; 64 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 134.00 to 149.00 (145.19); 16 head, 604 to 608 lbs., 141.00; 16 head, 671 to 673 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.88). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 440 lbs., 151.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 52 head, 609 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 663 lbs., 136.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 4 head, 105 to 135 lbs., 285.00 to 400.00 (356.22); 1 head, 155 lbs., 360.00.
