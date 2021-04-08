Colorado Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 882 head selling a week ago and 2,088 head trading March 15, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock, and Livestock Exchange.
Compared to the March 15 sale, trade activity and demand were moderate for feeder cattle. Feeder steers and heifers were too thinly traded for an accurate trend. Supply included: 46% feeder cattle (66% steers, 34% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 303 lbs., 201.00; 12 head, 421 to 440 lbs., 181.00 to 191.00 (184.43); 2 head, 480 lbs., 174.00; 15 head, 568 to 583 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.87); 13 head, 613 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (148.58); 14 head, 664 to 684 lbs., 141.00; 12 head, 721 to 744 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (133.32); 4 head, 800 lbs., 126.00; 35 head, 917 to 924 lbs., 117.50 to 119.00 (118.10). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 333 lbs., 193.00; 3 head, 373 lbs., 181.00; 7 head, 444 lbs., 180.00; 18 head, 470 to 478 lbs., 171.00 to 176.00 (172.65); 17 head, 510 to 530 lbs., 159.00 to 167.50 (164.13); 36 head, 568 to 583 lbs., 151.00 to 157.50 (154.25); 16 head, 608 to 640 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.20); 5 head, 668 lbs., 140.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 697 lbs., 131.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 743 lbs., 119.50; 33 head, 842 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 389 to 396 lbs., 166.00 to 180.00 (170.61); 10 head, 460 to 474 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (153.81); 7 head, 529 to 535 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (149.02); 26 head, 552 to 589 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (143.91); 32 head, 607 to 644 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.61); 16 head, 661 to 680 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (130.51); 21 head, 700 to 721 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.86). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 318 lbs., 173.00; 9 head, 538 to 543 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.66); 5 head, 570 to 582 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.58); 5 head, 786 lbs., 118.00.
