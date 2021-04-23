The Colorado Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 1,856 head selling a week ago, 10,611 head trading April 5 and 7,851 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Winter Livestock, La Junta, Livestock and Livestock Exchange. Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate for feeder cattle. Feeder cattle were too lightly tested for an accurate market trend. Supply included: 45% feeder cattle (48% steers, 47% heifers, 4% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 29%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 307 lbs., 216.00; 22 head, 356 to 376 lbs., 204.00 to 205.00 (204.35); 44 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 175.00 to 181.00 (177.78); 27 head, 556 to 590 lbs., 164.50 to 167.00 (166.47); 22 head, 600 to 629 lbs., 165.00 to 166.00 (165.37); 20 head, 734 lbs., 140.00; 11 head, 780 lbs., 140.00; 32 head, 801 to 831 lbs., 132.00 to 134.25 (133.98); 11 head, 951 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 150 to 185 lbs., 325.00 to 425.00 (392.04). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 358 to 394 lbs., 187.00 to 191.00 (187.93); 30 head, 464 to 497 lbs., 179.00 to 187.00 (181.62); 46 head, 500 to 527 lbs., 162.50 to 184.00 (167.80); 66 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 153.00 to 166.00 (161.68); 15 head, 610 to 641 lbs., 154.00 to 162.00 (155.54); 23 head, 696 lbs., 148.00; 25 head, 766 to 778 lbs., 134.25 to 135.00 (134.37); 11 head, 842 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 688 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 48 head, 403 to 428 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (164.19); 44 head, 469 to 487 lbs., 154.00 to 159.50 (156.45); 35 head, 500 to 531 lbs., 148.00 to 163.00 (152.65); 29 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (145.42); 17 head, 668 to 684 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (134.26); 8 head, 719 lbs., 128.00; 6 head, 794 lbs., 124.50; 30 head, 809 lbs., 135.00, replacement; 13 head, 853 lbs., 120.50. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 120 to 135 lbs., 375.00 to 385.00 (378.46); 4 head, 170 to 195 lbs., 375.00 to 450.00 (409.44). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 367 to 387 lbs., 152.00 to 163.00 (157.99); 22 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (150.52); 27 head, 463 to 491 lbs., 146.50 to 150.00 (146.99); 32 head, 528 to 540 lbs., 142.00 to 148.50 (145.59); 35 head, 581 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (137.77); 13 head, 625 to 628 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.31); 5 head, 996 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 323 lbs., 147.50; 10 head, 391 lbs., 141.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 155 to 195 lbs., 410.00 to 475.00 450.28). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 586 lbs., 137.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 469 lbs., 142.00; 14 head, 585 lbs., 130.00.
