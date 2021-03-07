The Colorado weekly feeder cattle summary reported receipts of 2,433 head selling a week ago, 1,216 head trading Feb. 15 and 2,129 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock, Sterling Livestock, and Livestock Exchange.
When compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Feeder steers across all weight classes were selling mostly $4 to $8 lower with instances trading sharply lower on 450 to 550 pound steers. Feeder heifers under 450 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher, 450 to 550 pounds were trading $2 to $6 lower, 550 to 650 pounds were selling $4 to $7 higher, and over 650 pounds were trading $6 to $8 lower on a light test. Supply included: 66% feeder cattle (55% steers, 45% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 52%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 314 lbs., 194.00; 33 head, 369 to 370 lbs., 188.00 to 199.00 (194.63); 36 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 181.00 to 191.00 (185.84); 53 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 172.00 to 183.00 (179.18); 31 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 166.00 to 177.00 (172.54); 55 head, 511 to 529 lbs., 180.00, fancy; 78 head, 554 to 587 lbs., 156.00 to 164.00 (161.72); 16 head, 565 lbs., 177.00, fancy; 138 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 142.00 to 166.00 (150.16); 138 head, 652 to 693 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (143.29); 65 head, 714 to 736 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.55); 37 head, 728 lbs., 143.50, fancy; 27 head, 774 to 791 lbs., 132.50 to 133.00 (132.66); 85 head, 803 to 832 lbs., 130.50 to 132.50 (131.58); 10 head, 863 lbs., 126.50; 7 head, 939 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 398 lbs., 182.00; 2 head, 435 lbs., 162.00; 14 head, 455 to 489 lbs., 171.00; 9 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.00); 18 head, 707 to 743 lbs., 132.50 to 133.00 (132.87); 19 head, 788 lbs., 128.00; 7 head, 944 lbs., 105.00, fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 399 lbs., 169.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 358 to 389 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (162.60); 53 head, 408 to 441 lbs., 152.00 to 167.00 (156.53); 97 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (150.84); 6 head, 498 lbs., 161.00, fancy; 43 head, 503 to 538 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (140.30); 8 head, 504 lbs., 155.00, fancy;
180 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (140.04); 140 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 130.00 to 139.25 (136.19); 61 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (131.75); 60 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 126.50 to 129.50 (127.87); 11 head, 785 lbs., 121.00; 23 head, 805 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 443 to 446 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (149.92); 3 head, 452 lbs., 153.00; 9 head, 503 to 538 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (137.27); 3 head, 593 lbs., 132.00; 8 head, 638 lbs., 126.50; 9 head, 685 to 690 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 447 lbs., 136.00.
