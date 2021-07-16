The Colorado Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 1,961 head selling a week ago, 121 head trading June 21 and 471 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Centennial Livestock and Livestock Exchange.
When compared to the June 21 sale, trade activity and demand were moderate. Feeding cows were selling mostly steady. Feeder cattle and replacement cattle had no comparisons from previously reported sale. Supply included: 79% feeder cattle (0% steers, 63% dairy steers, 2% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 25%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 810 to 835 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.97).
Feeder dairy steers: Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 42 head, 335 lbs., 177.50; 24 head, 429 to 442 lbs., 167.00 to 172.00 (169.54). Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 238 lbs., 142.00; 86 head, 291 to 294 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (144.39); 3 head, 357 lbs., 131.00; 20 head, 360 lbs., 170.00, fancy; 3 head, 450 lbs., 146.00; 16 head, 517 lbs., 130.00; 19 head, 613 to 639 lbs., 151.00 to 153.00 (151.54), fancy; 2 head, 755 lbs., 134.00. Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 196 lbs., 117.00; 22 head, 212 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (124.32); 25 head, 257 to 285 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (127.69); 2 head, 340 lbs., 117.00; 48 head, 350 to 388 lbs., 116.50 to 132.50 (117.71); 8 head, 356 lbs., 159.00, fancy; 52 head, 403 to 431 lbs., 114.00 to 129.00 (122.09); 13 head, 401 lbs., 151.00, fancy; 30 head, 453 to 481 lbs., 115.75 to 117.50 (116.00); 24 head, 792 lbs., 89.50; 18 head, 910 lbs., 90.50; 7 head, 1078 lbs., 89.50. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 40 head, 173 to 176 lbs., 104.00 to 105.00 (104.50); 84 head, 215 to 240 lbs., 100.00; 55 head, 255 to 285 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (105.44); 30 head, 303 to 345 lbs., 100.00 to 112.00 (106.22); 16 head, 359 to 365 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (112.15); 76 head, 405 to 415 lbs., 101.00 to 112.50 (110.40); 70 head, 484 to 491 lbs., 94.00 to 104.00 (100.25); 33 head, 506 to 522 lbs., 90.00 to 99.50 (97.43); 17 head, 597 lbs., 88.00; 31 head, 672 to 693 lbs., 84.50 to 88.00 (87.54); 2 head, 713 lbs., 81.00; 18 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 79.00 to 86.50 (83.79); 2 head, 810 to 820 lbs., 80.00 to 88.00 (84.02). Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 193 lbs., 90.00; 62 head, 261 to 295 lbs., 92.50 to 102.50 (98.54); 7 head, 304 lbs., 102.00; 5 head, 408 to 438 lbs., 85.00 to 91.00 (87.50); 2 head, 450 lbs., 72.50; 5 head, 515 lbs., 72.50; 17 head, 739 lbs., 75.00; 2 head, 765 lbs., 74.00. Small and Medium frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 274 lbs., 64.00; 2 head, 363 lbs., 71.00; 4 head, 454 lbs., 70.00; 11 head, 560 lbs., 62.50; 2 head, 715 lbs., 63.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
20 head, 731 to 743 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.14). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 453 lbs., 150.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 439 lbs., 142.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.