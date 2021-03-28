The Colorado Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 2,088 head selling a week ago, 8,161 head trading March 8 and 8,547 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock,
and Livestock Exchange.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate. Feeder steers were lightly tested across all weights with steers under 450 pounds trading sharply lower, 450 to 550 pounds were selling mostly $4 lower, 550 to 700 pounds were selling $1 to $6 higher, and over 700 pounds were trading $1 to $2 lower. Feeder heifers were lightly tested across all weights with those under 600 pounds selling mostly $10 to $11 lower, and over 600 pounds trading mostly $1 to $2 lower.
Supply included: 63% feeder cattle (52% steers, 43% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 288 lbs., 210.00; 40 head, 352 to 373 lbs., 190.00 to 191.00 (190.87); 12 head, 410 to 419 lbs., 181.00; 7 head, 494 lbs., 190.00; 57 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 175.00 to 187.00 (177.54) 5 head, 586 lbs., 173.50; 21 head, 604 to 628 lbs., 166.50 to 168.50 (167.18); 39 head, 711 to 737 lbs., 131.50 to 145.00 (135.15); 84 head, 807 to 829 lbs., 124.50 to 132.25 (129.92); 9 head, 829 lbs., 127.50, full; 94 head, 891 to 894 lbs., 120.00 to 128.50 (125.34); 56 head, 1025 lbs., 116.00; 19 head, 1010 lbs., 112.50, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 308 lbs., 185.00; 6 head, 391 lbs., 181.00; 9 head, 409 lbs., 182.00; 25 head, 454 to 494 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (172.19); 56 head, 502 to 532 lbs., 158.50 to 166.00 (160.49); 10 head, 590 lbs., 153.00; 58 head, 613 to 628 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (149.26); 5 head, 745 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 764 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 870 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 46 head, 456 to 491 lbs., 146.50 to 165.00 (156.28); 81 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (144.85); 15 head, 559 to 585 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (140.94); 32 head, 606 to 640 lbs., 134.00 to 140.50 (138.75); 10 head, 664 lbs., 132.00; 39 head, 703 to 743 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.37); 10 head, 739 to 741 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.50), replacement; 30 head, 753 to 760 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (154.32), replacement; 66 head, 834 lbs., 118.75; 3 head, 862 lbs., 117.00; 24 head, 860 lbs., 112.00, fleshy; 55 head, 916 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 head, 120 to 145 lbs., 250.00 to 300.00 (277.36). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 276 lbs., 160.00; 14 head, 340 lbs., 155.00; 6 head, 367 lbs., 155.00; 76 head, 405 to 439 lbs., 147.00 to 158.00 (152.08); 18 head, 478 to 492 lbs., 146.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 376 lbs., 183.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 115 to 125 lbs., 325.00 to 350.00 (333.33); 3 head, 155 to 195 lbs., 375.00 to 385.00 (381.18); 1 head, 200 lbs., 410.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 668 lbs., 130.00.
