Colorado feeder cattle sales reported receipts of 1,216 head selling a week ago, 5,323 head trading Feb. 8 and 4,103 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This week's report includes results from La Junta Livestock and Livestock Exchange.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Feeder steers under 550 pounds were selling mostly sharply higher on a light test, 550 to 650 pounds were trading $3 to $4 lower, and over 650 pounds were selling $6 to $7 higher. Feeder heifers under 600 pounds were trading unevenly steady, 600 to 650 pounds were selling $5 lower, and over 650 pounds were trading $6 higher. In Supply included: 44% feeder cattle (55% steers, 45% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 345 lbs., 212.00; 28 head, 408 to 437 lbs., 187.00 to 193.00 (189.55); 25 head, 460 to 473 lbs., 183.00 to 197.50 (192.44); 40 head, 500 to 537 lbs., 161.00 to 185.00 (182.33); 5 head, 550 lbs., 156.00; 11 head, 621 to 643 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.28); 33 head, 615 lbs., 163.00, fancy; 101 head, 654 to 681 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (149.01); 100 head, 710 to 747 lbs., 141.00 to 146.25 (144.65); 77 head, 774 to 781 lbs., 132.50 to 140.10 (139.40); 44 head, 816 lbs., 142.75, fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 306 to 345 lbs., 191.00; 6 head, 377 lbs., 181.00; 6 head, 444 lbs., 181.00; 4 head, 493 lbs., 179.00; 3 head, 635 lbs., 142.00; 21 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (133.75); 4 head, 761 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 332 to 348 lbs., 191.00 to 195.00 (192.95). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 780 lbs., 131.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 827 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 896 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 388 lbs., 161.00; 25 head, 416 to 431 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.84); 17 head, 489 lbs., 152.00; 57 head, 509 to 528 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (146.97); 24 head, 555 to 585 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (136.18); 66 head, 611 to 615 lbs., 128.50 to 138.00 (129.22); 105 head, 659 to 690 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.89); 48 head, 748 to 749 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.12); 4 head, 790 lbs., 105.00, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 402 to 418 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (152.99); 3 head, 473 lbs., 144.00; 2 head, 500 lbs., 141.00; 12 head, 566 lbs., 129.00; 17 head, 600 to 622 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (125.40); 8 head, 669 lbs., 125.50; 2 head, 655 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 4 head, 720 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 535 lbs., 121.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 655 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 950 lbs., 106.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 361 lbs., 143.00; 5 head, 441 lbs., 146.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 485 to 490 lbs., 121.00; 6 head, 594 lbs., 112.00.
