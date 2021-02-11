Colorado weekly feeder cattle summary reported receipts of 9,223 head selling a week ago, 3,567 head trading Jan. 25 and 6,928 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Centennial Livestock Auction, Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock, Sterling Livestock and Livestock Exchange.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers under 500 pounds were selling $5 to $14 higher, 500 to 800 pounds were trading steady to $3 higher, and over 800 pounds were selling $2 lower on a light test. Feeder heifers under 650 pounds were trading $2 to $9 higher, and over 650 pounds were selling unevenly steady. Supply included: 86% feeder cattle (41% steers, 17% dairy steers, 39% heifers, 0% bulls, 3% dairy heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 50%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 315 to 334 lbs., 210.00 to 221.00 (217.48); 45 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 194.00 to 214.00 (206.35); 74 head, 403 to 447 lbs., 186.00 to 198.00 (189.94); 29 head, 406 to 447 lbs., 205.50 to 211.00 (208.68), thin fleshed; 179 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 171.00 to 191.00 (183.26); 212 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 164.00 to 179.00 (170.26); 43 head, 504 to 511 lbs., 174.50 to 180.00 (177.88), thin fleshed; 267 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 152.00 to 168.00 (160.80); 344 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (149.45); 369 head, 650 to 683 lbs., 135.50 to 148.50 (143.62); 23 head, 670 to 686 lbs., 142.00, fleshy; 479 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 132.50 to 146.25 (139.83); 215 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 126.00 to 142.00 (133.55); 115 head, 780 lbs., 146.50, fancy; 13 head, 789 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 238 head, 800 to 838 lbs., 125.50 to 137.00 (132.04); 5 head, 831 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 56 head, 852 to 896 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (129.22); 7 head, 990 lbs., 115.00, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 374 to 395 lbs., 195.00; 13 head, 460 to 468 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (163.40); 35 head, 509 to 546 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (160.79); 67 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (149.31); 3 head, 625 lbs., 144.00; 42 head, 665 to 677 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (141.37); 46 head, 704 to 749 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (131.02); 7 head, 768 to 798 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.44); 5 head, 803 lbs., 121.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 646 lbs., 144.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 645 lbs., 141.00.
Dairy feeder steers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 400 lbs., 150.00; 14 head, 458 lbs., 141.50; 4 head, 594 lbs., 130.50; 2 head, 710 lbs., 129.00; 1 head, 795 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 325 lbs., 185.00; 134 head, 359 to 398 lbs., 158.00 to 170.00 (166.85); 212 head, 403 to 446 lbs., 152.00 to 172.00 (159.21); 220 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 142.50 to 167.00 (150.55); 19 head, 479 lbs., 154.00, thin fleshed; 234 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 137.00 to 155.50 (144.04); 10 head, 540 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 391 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 132.50 to 150.50 (141.46); 423 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 130.50 to 143.25 (135.78); 39 head, 613 lbs., 141.00, fancy; 350 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 125.50 to 140.50 (131.46); 14 head, 666 to 669 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (128.43), fleshy; 137 head, 705 to 739 lbs., 125.00 to 134.50 (130.39); 131 head, 706 to 736 lbs., 139.50 to 140.50 (140.17), fancy; 6 head, 745 lbs., 121.00, full; 158 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 117.50 to 129.00 (124.13); 7 head, 761 lbs., 134.50, fancy; 18 head, 825 to 836 lbs., 116.00 to 120.50 (119.89); 22 head, 811 lbs., 133.00, fancy; 21 head, 845 lbs., 113.00, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 9 head, 317 lbs., 660.00; 11 head, 388 lbs., 725.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 333 lbs., 175.00; 11 head, 419 to 438 lbs., 150.00; 35 head, 463 to 497 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (145.05); 11 head, 515 to 547 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (143.79); 10 head, 578 to 590 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.80); 12 head, 621 to 633 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.67); 69 head, 673 to 698 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (129.31); 47 head, 703 to 735 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (122.16); 7 head, 794 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 390 lbs., 142.50; 7 head, 633 lbs., 116.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 689 lbs., 133.25. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 596 lbs., 129.00; 2 head, 703 lbs., 121.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 455 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 443 lbs., 180.00; 12 head, 564 lbs., 142.00; 4 head, 606 lbs., 139.00; 10 head, 664 to 688 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.46). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 688 lbs., 129.00.
