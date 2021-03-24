Colorado Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 8,161 head selling a week ago, 9,259 head trading March 1 and 8,233 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results for Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock, and Livestock Exchange.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Feeder steers under 450 pounds were selling sharply higher on a light test, 450 to 700 pounds were trading steady to $4 higher, and over 700 pounds were selling steady to $2 lower. Feeder heifers under 500 pounds were trading mostly steady to $4 higher, 500 to 600 pounds were selling $7 higher, and over 600 pounds were trading unevenly steady. Supply included: 83% feeder cattle (55% steers, 45% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 231 lbs., 222.00; 29 head, 375 to 396 lbs., 215.00 to 217.50 (215.98); 138 head, 400 to 431 lbs., 202.50 to 209.50 (206.19); 110 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 175.00 to 193.00 (188.48); 60 head, 474 lbs., 199.00, fancy; 307 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 173.00 to 187.00 (181.29); 122 head, 515 to 520 lbs., 190.00 to 194.00 (191.04), fancy; 483 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 163.00 to 178.00 (172.59); 549 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 150.00 to 165.25 (161.45); 85 head, 616 lbs., 168.50, thin fleshed; 309 head, 660 to 685 lbs., 143.00 to 152.25 (147.25); 168 head, 707 to 733 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (136.33); 103 head, 705 to 721 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.19), thin fleshed; 162 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 133.75 to 137.50 (135.53); 205 head, 806 to 848 lbs., 123.00 to 132.25 (130.40); 109 head, 853 to 890 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (127.81); 18 head, 908 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 47 head, 350 to 367 lbs., 186.00 to 193.00 (189.48); 14 head, 433 lbs., 173.00; 9 head, 482 to 493 lbs., 171.00; 9 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (158.32); 18 head, 592 lbs., 153.00; 84 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (146.28); 43 head, 650 to 684 lbs., 138.50 to 141.50 (139.80). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 62 head, 538 lbs., 173.00; 83 head, 582 to 585 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (161.73); 12 head, 619 lbs., 150.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 805 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 55 head, 355 to 394 lbs., 167.00 to 177.50 (175.95); 66 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 164.00 to 171.00 (166.50); 241 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (158.77); 514 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 146.00 to 159.00 (155.70); 43 head, 513 lbs., 162.50, fancy; 280 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 136.00 to 157.00 (150.54); 417 head, 613 to 646 lbs., 132.00 to 143.50 (137.18); 30 head, 614 to 637 lbs., 145.00 to 146.50 (145.49), fancy; 303 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (133.63); 22 head, 669 lbs., 141.00, fancy; 262 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 126.00 to 131.75 (128.82); 248 head, 753 to 797 lbs., 123.00 to 128.25 (126.55); 11 head, 808 to 838 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.36). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 372 to 396 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (154.43); 95 head, 576 to 588 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (142.59). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 458 lbs., 152.00; 91 head, 564 to 585 lbs., 140.50 to 143.00 (141.57).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 525 lbs., 145.00.
