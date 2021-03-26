Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,115 head selling a week ago and 2,105 head trading March 10, according to USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to a week ago, steer calves under 550 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower, calves weighing more than 550-600 pounds were trading $3 higher. Feeders 600-700 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher while those over 700 pounds were trading $1 lower. Heifer calves under 600 pounds were selling $1 to $5 lower on comparable quotes and those over 600 pounds were trading $3 to $4 lower. Trade and demand were moderate due to a cold, windy winter storm in the trade area with snow and icy road conditions in some areas. Supply included: 73% feeder cattle (62% steers, 37% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 44%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.