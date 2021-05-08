Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 867 head selling a week ago, 1,136 head trading April 21 and 1,763 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to a week ago, there was no accurate comparison on 300-500 pound steer calves, a few weighing 500-550 pounds were selling $3 higher, calves and feeders over 550 pounds were trading mostly $2 to $4 lower. Heifer calves from 300-550 pounds were selling mostly $3 to $4 lower, calves and feeders over 550 pounds were trading steady to $1 lower on comparable quotes. Trade was active, demand was moderate to good. Supply included: 61% feeder cattle (54% steers, 46% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 31%.
