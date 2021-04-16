Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,660 head selling a week ago, 1,509 head trading March 31 and 1,119 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to a week ago, steer and heifer calves were selling mostly steady to $3 higher. Feeder steers and heifers were trading steady on comparable sales. Trade was very active and demand was very good for grazing calves. Supply included: 82% feeder cattle (47% steers, 0% dairy steers, 50% heifers, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 41%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.