Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,509 head a week ago and 969 head trading March 24, according to USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to a week ago, all classes of calves and feeders were in strong demand and prices were showing signs of a strong rally. Steers 300 to 500 pound were selling $25 to $29 higher. Calves and feeders over 500 pounds were trading $5 to $10 with higher instances selling $17 higher on those 650 to 700 pounds, though quality was more attractive and a larger selection was offered. Heifers 300 to 550 pounds were trading $8 to $13 higher. Calves and feeders over 550 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher, with instances trading $15 higher on 600 to 650 pounds, though a larger selection of attractive heifers were offered. Trade was very active and demand was very good. Supply included: 84% feeder cattle (53% steers, 46% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 41%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.