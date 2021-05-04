Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,136 head selling a week ago, 1,377 head trading April 14 and 724 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to a week ago, steer calves under 500 pounds were selling $5 lower, over 550 pounds were trading $1 to $4 lower, 550 to 600 pounds were trading $1 higher. Feeders over 600 pounds were selling $1 to $4 lower. Heifer calves under 600 pounds were trading steady to $2 lower except those from 500 to 550 pounds were selling $5 higher. Feeders over 600 pounds were trading $4 to $8 lower. Trade was active and demand was moderate to good. Supply included: 66% feeder cattle (49% steers, 49% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 24%.
