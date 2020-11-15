Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported preliminary receipts of 3,391 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 11, compared to 3,310 head on Nov. 4 and 4,414 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the estimated receipts indicated steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $7 to $15 higher with a few feeders weighing over 600 pounds were mostly selling $5 higher and unweaned calves were steady to $3 lower. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $7 to $12 higher and the calves and feeders weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher. The trade was active and the demand was very good with a good selection of weaned and value-added calves. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 45% was heifers, 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 33%.
