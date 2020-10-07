Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported preliminary receipts of 3,121 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 30, compared to 4,463 head on Sept. 23 and 1,408 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher, a few feeders weighing over 600 pounds were steady and calves were steady to $3 lower. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $5 to $6 higher and those over 500 pounds were selling $1 lower on unweaned calves. There was no comparison on feeders due to very limited offerings. The trade was moderate to active and the demand was moderate to good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 48% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
