Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, in preliminary report, indicated 2,751 head of feeder cattle and 3,617 head on Oct. 14 and 3,617 head and a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $5 to $11 lower except those weighing 400 to 500 pounds heifers were steady. The steer calves weighing over 600 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower were selling heifers $5 to $6 lower. There was no accurate comparison on feeders due to limited receipts both weeks with few yearling types offered. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 42% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.