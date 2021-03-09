Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,444 head of cattle selling on March 3, compared to 2,729 on Feb. 24 and 2,715 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were mostly selling $4 higher, and those 500 to 600 pounds were selling $5 to $10 higher. The feeders and calves weighing 600 to 700 pounds were selling $1 lower and those over 700 pounds were selling $2 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher except those weighing 300 to 400 pounds were selling $5 lower and those 400 to 450 pounds were selling $10 higher and feeders weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $2 lower. The slaughter cows were selling $5 lower and bulls were selling $3 higher though the quality was more attractive. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 54% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 17% was replacement cattle with 48% bred cows, 0% were bred heifers, 51% were cow-calf pairs and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 38%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.