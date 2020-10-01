Clovis Livestock, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 3,267 head of feeder cattle selling in preliminary receipts on Sept. 23, compared to 4,052 head on Sept. 16 and 2,309 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower and those over 600 pounds were steady on a few yearling types and $1 lower on unweaned offerings. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower and those over 600 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher. The trade and demand was moderate to good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 45% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
