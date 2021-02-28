Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,729 head of cattle selling on Feb. 24, compared to 365 head on Feb. 17 and 2,221 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
There was no accurate comparison with the previous week due to very limited receipts because of a winter storm. Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers and heifers and calves were selling $4 to $5 higher. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $4 higher and the bulls were steady on limited receipts. The trade was active and demand was very good. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 54% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 79% bred cows, 1% were bred heifers, 19% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.