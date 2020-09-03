Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,189 head of cattle selling on Sept. 2, compared to 1,963 head on Aug. 26 and 1,809 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The total included 1,730 head of feeder cattle, 166 head of slaughter cattle and 293 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week’s total of 1,570 head of feeder cattle, 157 head of slaughter cattle and 236 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,413 head of feeder cattle, 148 head of slaughter cattle and 248 head of replacement cattle. Compared to a week ago, the steer calves and feeders were selling $4 to $6 lower. The heifer calves and feeders were selling $1 to $6 lower. The slaughter cows were selling $5 to $6 higher and the bulls were selling $4 higher. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 4% were dairy steers, 46% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; 13% was replacement cattle with 78% bred cows, 6% were bred heifers and 15% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
