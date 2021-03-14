Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,377 head of cattle selling on March 10, compared to 2,444 head on March 3 and 2,150 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were unevenly steady except those weighing 450 to 550 pounds were selling $3 higher, those 600 to 700 pounds were selling $5 lower and those over 700 pounds experienced instances of $3 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were unevenly steady and those over 600 pounds were mostly selling $3 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $3 lower. The trade was moderate and the demand was moderate to good. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 33% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 87% bred cows, 2% were bred heifers and 11% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%.
