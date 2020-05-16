Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,004 head of cattle selling on May 13, compared to 1,447 head on May 6 and 1,422 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The total included 746 head of feeder cattle, 131 head of slaughter cattle and 127 head of replacement cattle compare to a week ago’s total of 1,338 head of feeder cattle, 74 head of slaughter cattle and 35 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,238 head of feeder cattle, 113 head of slaughter cattle and 71 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $2 to $4 higher except those 350 to 400 pounds were selling $9 higher. The feeder steers weighing 600 to 700 pounds were steady, those 700 to 800 pounds were selling $7 higher and those over 800 pounds were selling $3 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $3 to $8 higher, feeders weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $4 higher and those over 750 pounds with instances of $10 higher. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher and bulls were selling $5 higher. The trade was active and the demand was good to very good. The supply included 74% feeder cattle with 46% steers and 54% were heifers; 13% was slaughter cattle with 73% cows and 27% were bulls; and 13% was replacement cattle with 49% bred cows, 1% were bred heifers, 42% were cow-calf pairs, 1% were heifer pairs and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
