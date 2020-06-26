Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,580 head of cattle selling on June 17, compared to 1,730 head on June 10 and 1,278 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The total included 1,312 head of feeder cattle, 186 head of slaughter cattle and 82 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,478 head of feeder cattle, 92 head of slaughter cattle and 160 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,116 head of feeder cattle, 97 head of slaughter cattle and 65 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher on comparable quotes. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were steady. The heifer calves and feeders were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $1 higher. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 41% bred cows and 59% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.