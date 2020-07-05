Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,150 head of cattle selling on June 24, compared to 1,580 head on June 17 and 1,472 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The total included 952 head of feeder cattle, 129 head of slaughter cattle and 69 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,312 head of feeder cattle, 186 head of slaughter cattle and 82 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,204 head of feeder cattle, 122 head of slaughter cattle and 146 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher, feeders weighing over 600 pounds were steady. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher, the calves and feeders weighing over 500 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower and a few 700- to 750-pounders were selling $5 higher though the quality and condition was more attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $1 higher and the bulls were steady. The trade was active and the demand was moderate to good. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 40% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 28% bred cows, 66% were cow-calf pairs and 6% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
