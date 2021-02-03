Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,174 head of cattle selling on Jan. 28, compared to 3,310 head the previous week and 2,244 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The total included 1,925 head of feeder cattle, 94 head of slaughter cattle and 155 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 2,999 head of feeder cattle, 155 head of slaughter cattle and 156 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,798 head of feeder cattle, 202 head of slaughter cattle and 244 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and calves were selling $1 to $4 higher except those 300 to 400 pounds were selling $9 to $10 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher with feeders weighing over 600 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $6 to $8 higher. The trade was active and the demand was very good. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 52% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 72% bred cows, 5% were bred heifers and 22% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 44%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.