Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,963 head of cattle selling on Aug. 26, compared to 1,859 head on Aug. 19 and 2,288 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were steady except those 300 to 400 pounds were selling $5 to $8 higher. The feeders and calves weighing over 500 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower. The heifer calves weighing under 450 pounds were selling $7 lower, those 450 to 600 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher and feeders weighing over 600 pounds were selling $3 lower. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 lower and the bulls were steady to strong. The trade was moderate to active and the demand was moderate to good. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 43% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 12% was replacement cattle with 80% bred cows, 5% were bred heifers, 14% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 33%.
