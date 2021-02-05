The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 6,995 head of cattle selling the week ending on Jan. 23, compared to 10,771 head the previous week and 2,804 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included, 5,568 head of feeder cattle, 874 head of slaughter cattle and 553 head of replacement cattle compared to 9,364 head of feeder cattle, 960 head of slaughter cattle and 447 head of replacement cattle. A year ago, the total included 2,355 head of feeder cattle, 299 head of slaughter cattle and 150 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the close the previous week, the feeder and stocker steers were mostly selling $2 to $3 lower with instances of $5 to $10 lower. The feeder and stocker heifers were steady to $3 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 lower. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 44% were heifers, 16% were bulls and 0% were dairy heifers; 12% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 9% stock cows, 79% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers, 11% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
