The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7,040 head of cattle selling the week ending on Jan. 9, compared to 6,838 head the previous reporting period and 11,242 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 6,024 head of feeder cattle, 770 head of slaughter cattle and 246 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting period’s total of 5,880 head of feeder cattle, 622 head of slaughter cattle and 336 head of replacement cattle. A year ago, the total was 10,514 head of feeder cattle, 590 head of slaughter cattle and 138 head of replacement cattle. The trend was not applicable due to auctions not recently reported. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 42% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; 3% was replacement cattle with 13% stock cows, 61% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers and 26% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
