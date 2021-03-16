The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 12,475 head of cattle selling the week ending on March 6, compared to 4,881 head the previous reporting period and 8,432 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to the close the previous week, feeder and stocker cattle were mostly selling steady to $3 higher. The trend comprised on limited comparable sale from last report. The receipts were heavy this past week as producers who wrestled with the elements and inclement weather the last couple of weeks were able to move some livestock to market. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $5 lower. The slaughter bulls were steady to $2 lower. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 46% were heifers and 7% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 77% cows and 23% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 21% stock cows, 53% were bred cows, 11% were bred heifers and 14% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 42%.
