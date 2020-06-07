The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 4,310 head of cattle selling the week ending on May 28, compared to 7,021 head the previous week and 3,935 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 3,333 head of feeder cattle, 604 head of slaughter cattle and 373 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 5,845 head of feeder cattle, 747 head of slaughter cattle and 429 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 3,167 head of feeder cattle, 549 head of slaughter cattle and 219 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the close the previous week, the stocker steers weighing under 600 pounds were unevenly steady and steers weighing over 600 pounds were lightly tested. The feeder and stocker heifers were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were steady. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers and 17% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; and 9% was replacement cattle with 24% stock cows, 36% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers, 37% were cow-calf pairs and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
