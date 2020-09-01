The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7,087 head of cattle selling the week ending on Aug. 20, compared to 7,688 head on Aug. 10 and 4,675 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 6,013 head of feeder cattle, 737 head of slaughter cattle and 337 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting period’s total of 6,317 head of feeder cattle, 1,015 head of slaughter cattle and 356 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 3,801 head of feeder cattle, 645 head of slaughter cattle and 229 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the close the previous week, the steers weighing under 450 pounds were steady to $3 lower. The steers weighing over 450 pounds were steady to $4 higher. The heifers weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $4 higher and heifers weighing over 600 pound were steady to $2 lower. The slaughter cows were mostly steady with instances of $2 higher on Boner cows. The slaughters bulls were mostly steady. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 37% were heifers and 18% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 5% stock cows, 66% were bred cows, 4% were bred heifers, 25% were cow-calf pairs and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
