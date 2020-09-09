The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 3,308 head of cattle selling the week ending on Sept. 3, compared to 7,648 head of cattle selling on Aug. 24 and 3,372 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 2,660 head of feeder cattle, 416 head of slaughter cattle and 232 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 6,620 head of feeder cattle, 756 head of slaughter cattle and 272 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 2,843 head of feeder cattle, 401 head of slaughter cattle and 128 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $8 to $16 lower. The feeder heifers were selling $4 to $9 lower. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 lower. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 37% were heifers, 16% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 16% stock cows, 60% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers and 22% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing 600 pounds was 20%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.