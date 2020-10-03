The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7,081 head of cattle selling the week ending on Sept. 24, compared to 8,392 head the previous reporting period and 8,845 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total receipts included 5,438 head of feeder cattle, 1,209 head of slaughter cattle and 434 head of replacement cattle, compared to 7,115 head of feeder cattle, 857 head of slaughter cattle and 420 head of replacement cattle. A year ago, the total was 7,506 head of feeder cattle, 968 head of slaughter cattle and 371 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the close the previous week, the stocker steers weighing under 600 pounds were steady $3 higher. The feeder steers weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $3 lower on limited comparable sales. The feeder and stocker heifers were steady to $3 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $3 lower. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 34% steers, 39% were heifers and 26% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; 6% was replacement cattle with 8% stock cows, 62% were bred cows, 10% were bred heifers and 19% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.