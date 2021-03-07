The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 4,881 head of cattle selling the week ending on Feb. 27, compared to 4,449 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 4,231 head of feeder cattle, 444 head of slaughter cattle and 206 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 3,512 head of feeder cattle, 544 head of slaughter cattle and 393 head of replacement cattle. A market trend was not applicable due to inclement weather closing livestock auctions the previous week. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 46% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 29% stock cows, 52% were bred cows, 3% were bred heifers, 15% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
