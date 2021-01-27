The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 10,771 head of cattle selling the week ending on Jan. 16, compared to 7,040 head the previous reporting period and 3,703 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 9,364 head of feeder cattle, 960 head of slaughter cattle and 447 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting period’s total of 6,024 head of feeder cattle, 770 head of slaughter cattle and 246 head of replacement. A year ago, the total was 3,113 head of feeder cattle, 371 head of slaughter cattle and 219 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the close a week ago, feeder and stocker steers were steady to $4 higher. The feeder and stocker heifers were unevenly steady. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 43% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; 4% was replacement cattle with 10% stock cows, 43% were bred cows, 40% were bred heifers and 7% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 28%.
